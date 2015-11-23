Story highlights Agnieszka Radwanska targets first grand slam title in 2016 Pole recently secured biggest win of her career at WTA Finals Radwanska lost at Wimbledon 2012 in her only major final to date

She’s just bagged the biggest title of her career, now Agnieszka Radwanska is intent on hunting down her first grand slam in 2016.

The Pole won the season-ending WTA Finals in Singapore at the start of November and hopes it can propel her towards major glory.

Radwanska defeated Petra Kvitova, from the Czech Republic, in the showpiece event but only has one grand slam final appearance to her name – a defeat to Serena Williams at Wimbledon in 2012.

“I definitely hope that this win is going to help me go deeper in a major,” the 26-year-old told CNN’s Open Court presenter Pat Cash.

“I’m going to do everything in my power to win a grand slam next year.”

Radwanska said she was surprised with the amount of support she attracted during the finals, especially from Poles who had made the trip.

A popular player on tour, she was inundated with congratulatory messages in the wake of her win, so much so that her phone struggled to cope.

So happy. Thx for the support thru up and down this year. I am so lucky to have the best fans. This one is for you 🏆 pic.twitter.com/VAhjzTTryR — Aga Radwanska (@ARadwanska) November 1, 2015

“The president called me – I was very happy with that phone call,” she revealed.

“I had hundreds of messages, my phone was dead for one or two hours, I couldn’t even turn it on!”