Fourth straight for Djokovic

Novak Djokovic of Serbia lifts the trophy after beating Switzerland's Roger Federer of Switzerland in the final of the ATP World Tour Finals. Julian Finney/Getty Images
Djokovic and runner up Federer of Switzerland pose with their trophies following the final at the O2 Arena.Julian Finney/Getty Images Europe/Getty Images
A dejected Federer reflects on his straight set defeat in the final to the world number one.Julian Finney/Getty Images Europe/Getty Images
Djokovic pounds a forehand as he takes control against Federer in a largely one-sided final. Clive Brunskill/Getty Images Europe/Getty Images
Serbia's Djokovic gives the ball boys a treat after claiming the title in scintillating style.Julian Finney/Getty Images Europe/Getty Images
Horia Tecau of Romania and Jean-Julien Rojer of France lift the trophy after claiming the doubles title at the ATP World Tour finals, beating Rohan Bopanna of India and Florin Mergea of Romania in the final. Clive Brunskill/Getty Images Europe/Getty Images