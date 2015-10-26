American bullfrogs, from tadpoles to plate

This refreshing drink is made from a mixture of dried fruit and female frog reproductive organs, called hashima. Once soaked, the hashima is boiled with dried fruit and used to create this Royal Hashima Dessert. Hilary Whiteman/CNN

And here's where the hashima comes from. Only one of these frogs is female. You can tell from their coloring (the male is darker) and females have much smaller eardrums. Hilary Whiteman/CNN

The frogs are kept in concrete pens, divided by their size rather than age. Some pens are reserved for breeding, but it's notoriously hard to breed bullfrogs from eggs. The mortality rate is 80% for each stage of their life cycle, the farm says. Hilary Whiteman/CNN

Tadpoles are kept in their own pools, and every day the water is cleaned and dead tadpoles removed. Hilary Whiteman/CNN

Visitors are invited to feed the grown frogs pellets from a dispenser. Hilary Whiteman/CNN

The adult frogs are frequently hosed to keep them cool and wet. When they reach a certain size they're taken for slaughter. In females, the oviducts are removed and either dried or processed for sale as hashima. Hilary Whiteman/CNN

Here's how it looks in the shop. Dried hashima needs to be soaked overnight before it's consumed. The small hard pellets expand until they're soft, fluffy and white. Hilary Whiteman/CNN