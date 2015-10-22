43 dead after Typhoon Koppu hits Philippines

Story highlights
More than 100,000 people are in shelters, the Philippines' disaster management council says
Damages estimated at $160 million, council says
Storm set off floods and landslides on Luzon, country's largest and most populous island
Typhoon Koppu killed at least 43 people as it slowly moved across the northern Philippines this week, the country’s disaster management agency said late Thursday.
Another 78 were injured, and five people remained missing as of Thursday, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council said.
Koppu battered Luzon, the Philippines’ largest and most populous island, on Sunday and Monday, driving tens of thousands from their homes.
The storm, known as Lando in the Philippines, directly affected more than 1.2 million people, with more than 109,000 taking refuge in shelters as of Thursday, the council said.
The storm came ashore early Sunday at super-typhoon strength, ripping roofs off buildings and uprooting trees in the coastal province of Aurora.
It lumbered around Luzon at an excruciatingly slow pace, setting off floods and landslides across the rugged terrain.
Officials reported dozens of flight cancellations, thousands of people stranded in ports and many municipalities without power.
The cost of the storm’s damage to the country’s agriculture and infrastructure is estimated at close to $160 million, according to the council.
