43 dead after Typhoon Koppu hits Philippines

By Jason Hanna, CNN
Published 3:06 PM EDT, Thu October 22, 2015
A man walks on a breakwater of Manila Bay in strong wind from Typhoon Koppu in Navotas, Philippines, on Sunday October 18. Koppu is forecast to lumber over the country's main island of Luzon at an excruciatingly slow pace and dump huge amounts of rain on the rugged terrain, setting off floods and landslides.
A man walks on a breakwater of Manila Bay in strong wind from Typhoon Koppu in Navotas, Philippines, on Sunday October 18. Koppu is forecast to lumber over the country's main island of Luzon at an excruciatingly slow pace and dump huge amounts of rain on the rugged terrain, setting off floods and landslides.
A Philippine Air Force rescue team uses rubber boats to distribute relief goods in Isabela province, northern Philippines, on October 18.
A Philippine Air Force rescue team uses rubber boats to distribute relief goods in Isabela province, northern Philippines, on October 18.
Residents huddle under umbrellas as strong winds and slight rain are brought by Typhoon Koppu on October 18 in Manila.
Residents huddle under umbrellas as strong winds and slight rain are brought by Typhoon Koppu on October 18 in Manila.
A man scavenges recyclable materials near a house on stilts as strong winds and rains hit the coastal town of Navotas on October 18.
A man scavenges recyclable materials near a house on stilts as strong winds and rains hit the coastal town of Navotas on October 18.
A man is thrown off balance by strong winds while he tries to reinforce the roof of his house on October 18 in Navotas.
A man is thrown off balance by strong winds while he tries to reinforce the roof of his house on October 18 in Navotas.
A woman seeks shelter from strong winds in Manila on October 18.
A woman seeks shelter from strong winds in Manila on October 18.
A man sits inside his makeshift home in Navotas on October 18.
A man sits inside his makeshift home in Navotas on October 18.
Fishermen move outrigger boats to higher ground along the coastal area of Manila Bay on October 18. The coast guard banned sailing.
Fishermen move outrigger boats to higher ground along the coastal area of Manila Bay on October 18. The coast guard banned sailing.
A child pushes his bicycle as he crosses a flooded street in Ineangan after the Magat River swelled.
A child pushes his bicycle as he crosses a flooded street in Ineangan after the Magat River swelled.
A man looks at the rising water of the Magat River in Bayombong on October 18.
A man looks at the rising water of the Magat River in Bayombong on October 18.
Evacuees stay at the Barangay Health Center at Dupax del Norte, Philippines, on October 18.
Evacuees stay at the Barangay Health Center at Dupax del Norte, Philippines, on October 18.

Story highlights

More than 100,000 people are in shelters, the Philippines' disaster management council says

Damages estimated at $160 million, council says

Storm set off floods and landslides on Luzon, country's largest and most populous island

Manila, Philippines CNN  — 

Typhoon Koppu killed at least 43 people as it slowly moved across the northern Philippines this week, the country’s disaster management agency said late Thursday.

Another 78 were injured, and five people remained missing as of Thursday, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council said.

Koppu battered Luzon, the Philippines’ largest and most populous island, on Sunday and Monday, driving tens of thousands from their homes.

The storm, known as Lando in the Philippines, directly affected more than 1.2 million people, with more than 109,000 taking refuge in shelters as of Thursday, the council said.

The storm came ashore early Sunday at super-typhoon strength, ripping roofs off buildings and uprooting trees in the coastal province of Aurora.

It lumbered around Luzon at an excruciatingly slow pace, setting off floods and landslides across the rugged terrain.

Officials reported dozens of flight cancellations, thousands of people stranded in ports and many municipalities without power.

The cost of the storm’s damage to the country’s agriculture and infrastructure is estimated at close to $160 million, according to the council.

CNN’s Jethro Mullen and journalist Arlene Espiritu contributed to this report.