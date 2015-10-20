Weight watching? Here’s how Oprah can help

Ben Tinker
By Ben Tinker, CNN
6 minute read
Updated 4:55 PM EDT, Tue October 20, 2015
Fad diets come and go, but the idea of dieting itself has been around for centuries. From President Taft to Victoria Beckham, and the Grapefruit Diet to Slim-Fast, here's a look at some of the most famous (and infamous) moments in dieting history.
Getty Images
1820: Lord Byron popularizes the Vinegar and Water Diet, which entails drinking water mixed with apple cider vinegar.
Getty Images
1925: The Lucky Strike cigarette brand launches the "Reach for a Lucky instead of a sweet" campaign, capitalizing on nicotine's appetite-suppressing superpowers.
Stanford University
Mid-1950s: Urban legend has it that opera singer Maria Callas dropped 65 pounds on the Tapeworm Diet, allegedly by swallowing a parasite-packed pill.
Getty Images
1963: Weight Watchers is founded by Jean Nidetch, a self-described "overweight housewife obsessed with cookies."
Getty Images
1970: The Sleeping Beauty Diet, which involves sedation, is rumored to have been tried by Elvis.
Getty Images