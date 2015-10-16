Can team sports help women crack the glass ceiling?

Christine Lagarde, managing director of the International Monetary Fund, knows a thing or two about competition. She was a member of the French national synchronized swimming team as a teen.
Meg Whitman, president and chief executive officer of Hewlett-Packard, was a two-sport athlete in college. She played on the lacrosse and squash teams at Princeton.
Ellen Kullman, who will be leaving her post as chief executive officer of DuPont at the end of October, played college basketball for two years at Tufts University.
Indra Nooyi, chief executive officer of PepsiCo, grew up playing cricket and played the sport in college in India.
Irene Rosenfeld, chairman and chief executive officer of Mondelez International, played four varsity sports in high school -- volleyball, field hockey, softball and basketball -- and headed to Cornell University, where she played basketball.