Christine Lagarde, managing director of the International Monetary Fund, knows a thing or two about competition. She was a member of the French national synchronized swimming team as a teen.
CRIS BOURONCLE/AFP/Getty Images
Meg Whitman, president and chief executive officer of Hewlett-Packard, was a two-sport athlete in college. She played on the lacrosse and squash teams at Princeton.
Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images
Ellen Kullman, who will be leaving her post as chief executive officer of DuPont at the end of October, played college basketball for two years at Tufts University.
Richard Drew/AP
Indra Nooyi, chief executive officer of PepsiCo, grew up playing cricket and played the sport in college in India.
Alex Goodlett/Getty Images
Irene Rosenfeld, chairman and chief executive officer of Mondelez International, played four varsity sports in high school -- volleyball, field hockey, softball and basketball -- and headed to Cornell University, where she played basketball.
Paul Morigi/Getty Images
Mary Schapiro, former chairman of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, was a member of the lacrosse and field hockey teams at Franklin & Marshall College in Pennsylvania.
SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images
From age 9 to 14, Weili Dai, co-founder and president of Marvell Technology Group, played basketball in China.
Scott Eells/Bloomberg/Getty Images
Beth Brooke-Marciniak, global vice chair of Ernst & Young, played college basketball at Purdue University in Indiana and was inducted into the Indiana Basketball Hall of Fame.
Buda Mendes/Getty Images
Lynn Laverty Elsenhans, former chief executive officer of Sunoco, played for the women's basketball team at Rice University in Texas.
Tim Rue/Bloomberg/Getty Images
Ana Gabriela Guevara, a senator in Mexico, won a silver medal in track and field at the 2004 Summer Olympics.
GDA/AP
Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton played basketball, soccer, tennis and softball while growing up in Park Ridge, Illinois. "I was never a great athlete, but I loved sports," she said as secretary of state in 2012.
FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP/Getty Images
Ellen Degeneres, host of "The Ellen Degeneres Show," played varsity tennis in high school in Atlanta, Texas.
James Devaney/GC Images/Getty Images
Actress and women's rights activist Geena Davis was a contender for a spot on the women's archery team for the 2000 Summer Olympics.
John Phillips/Getty Images
Michelle Bachelet, the first female president of Chile, played volleyball in high school.