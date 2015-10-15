Posing topless with purpose

After cancer, Anna Beckingham exposed her reconstructed breast for an exhibition in London this week. Here, she poses for a portrait.
CNN
Photographer Julia Holland sets her shot as Beckingham prepares to pose topless following breast reconstruction surgery.
CNN
"I'm just stunned by the results. It's just beautiful," Anna Beckingham said, describing her portrait. She lost her right breast to cancer and had it reconstructed.
Julia Holland/Keeping Abreast
Charlene decided to remove her breasts to avoid cancer. She poses with her daughter after breast reconstruction surgery.
Julia Holland/Keeping Abreast
Rebecca lost her right breast to cancer. She chose not to have breast reconstruction at this time.
Julia Holland/Keeping Abreast
Margaret describes herself as a strong, beautiful, feminine woman after breast reconstruction surgery.
Julia Holland/Keeping Abreast
Topless portraits of Anna, Charlene, Rebecca, Margaret and 46 other women are on display at Parliament in the United Kingdom.
NEVILLE GILLETT/CNN
Photographer Julia Holland, Keeping Abreast Co-founder Anna Beckingham and Parliament member Chloe Smith pose before the portraits, which will be displayed in other locations after the Parliament exhibition.
NEVILLE GILLETT/CNN
Parliament has its share of statues, paintings and busts. "I think this is probably the only time Parliament has seen so many breasts to go with its busts," Smith said.
NEVILLE GILLETT/CNN
Hot pink, silky Georgette fabric emphasizes each woman's breast reconstruction. "It's almost a little highlight," Holland said. "It does bring out that beauty."