Why Jeannette Rankin should be on $10 bill

Rankin was the first ever Congresswoman and the only member to vote against both World Wars

(CNN) There are many women who have long ago earned the honor to be the first on an American bill, but perhaps the most deserving is a name you likely never heard of: Jeannette Rankin.

The fact that she was the first woman elected to Congress may be worthy of consideration in itself. But that's not the most relevant milestone of this extraordinary woman's career. She was also a leader in the effort to allow women the right to vote in America.

American pacifist leader Jeannette Rankin

More controversially, Rankin was the only member of Congress to vote against entry into both World Wars -- an historical footnote of Forrest Gump-esque serendipity. As she defined her lifelong opposition: "War is the slaughter of human beings, temporarily regarded as enemies."

Those votes and the rest of Rankin's career represent the brave, progressive and independent thinking that should win her a ubiquitous place in our wallets. It's also the reason it won't.

The Treasury Department announced this summer that the new $10 bill will enter circulation in 2020, marking the centennial of the 19th Amendment, which gave women the federal right to vote.

