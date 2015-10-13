Why Jeannette Rankin should be on $10 bill

Story highlights
(CNN)There are many women who have long ago earned the honor to be the first on an American bill, but perhaps the most deserving is a name you likely never heard of: Jeannette Rankin.
The fact that she was the first woman elected to Congress may be worthy of consideration in itself. But that's not the most relevant milestone of this extraordinary woman's career. She was also a leader in the effort to allow women the right to vote in America.
More controversially, Rankin was the only member of Congress to vote against entry into both World Wars -- an historical footnote of Forrest Gump-esque serendipity. As she defined her lifelong opposition: "War is the slaughter of human beings, temporarily regarded as enemies."
Those votes and the rest of Rankin's career represent the brave, progressive and independent thinking that should win her a ubiquitous place in our wallets. It's also the reason it won't.
The Treasury Department announced this summer that the new $10 bill will enter circulation in 2020, marking the centennial of the 19th Amendment, which gave women the federal right to vote.
Rankin was elected four years earlier than the amendment and is one of the few suffragists (whose goal was to secure that right) to actually hold national office. Even before she was elected, Rankin had a remarkable career as an activist and professional lobbyist, helping to ensure women the right to vote in Washington State in 1910 and Montana in 1914, where she was elected to Congress at age 35.
And once in office she opened the very first House floor debate on a constitutional amendment for women's suffrage. In other words, she was both a pioneer and successful agent for the very milestone the new $10 bill is honoring.