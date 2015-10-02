Editor’s Note: This story complements the Culinary Journeys TV series, airing monthly on CNN International. See more of the show here: www.cnn.com/journeys. Share photos of your own Culinary Journeys on Instagram with the hashtag #CNNFood for a chance to be featured on CNN.

Story highlights This week, it's all about dinner Share your typical #dinner on social media, tag it #CNNFood and you could be featured on CNN.com

CNN —

A catch up with loved ones, a feast with friends or a pizza in front of the TV – dinner is a time for relaxing and refueling at the end of the day. But the size and makeup of our evening meal varies enormously around the world.

In Hangzhou, China, you might be cracking into beggar’s chicken, where the meat is wrapped in lotus leaves and baked in a clay shell. Or in Peru, perhaps you’re relishing some deep-fried guinea pig – similar to rabbit, we’re told.

This week our #CNNFood challenge continues. Last week you dazzled us with your delicious lunch photos – from spicy fish stews to platters of fresh sushi.

This week it’s all about dinner. A simple spaghetti for the family? Or an elaborate homemade spread?

Join the #CNNFood challenge and share your pictures and videos on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram or Vine, tagging #CNNFood. Make sure to tell us where you are and what you’re eating – you could be featured on CNN.com.

So get eating – and snapping!

More from Culinary Journeys