Richard Williams: Father, coach and inspiration

Richard Williams has played a hugely influential role in the success of his daughters, U.S. tennis stars Serena and Venus. LEON NEAL/AFP/GettyImages)

Venus and Serena have won 28 grand slam singles titles between them and shared 13 grand slam doubles titles, both achieving the world No. 1 ranking. Paul Gilham/Getty Images Europe/Getty Images

From a young age, Venus and Serena were given tennis lessons in the city of Compton in Los Angeles County by their father, who was determined to produce two stars. Ken Levine/Getty Images North America/Getty Images

Richard is said to have been watching TV when he saw a Romanian tennis player win $40,000, before deciding to learn a sport he was unfamiliar with and teach his daughters to play. Paul Harris/Getty Images North America/Getty Images

Richard, seen here with Venus, devised a 78-page training regime for his daughters. Ken Levine/Getty Images North America/Getty Images

He made them keep journals about their tennis goals and how best to achieve them. Ken Levine/Getty Images North America/Getty Images

Richard, seen here with Venus during a practice session, instilled the motto purportedly first said by Benjamin Franklin: "If you fail to plan, you plan to fail." Ken Levine/Getty Images North America/Getty Images

In his autobiography, ''Black and White: The Way I See It,'' Richard describes how he brought ''busloads of kids from the local schools into Compton to surround the courts while Venus (pictured) and Serena practiced" to toughen them up. "I had the kids call them every curse word in the English language," he wrote. Ken Levine/Getty Images Europe/Getty Images

Richard's work came to fruition in 1999, when Serena first won the U.S. Open, before Venus landed the following year's Wimbledon and U.S. Open titles. Here, Serena celebrates her maiden grand slam triumph. Jamie Squire/Getty Images North America/Getty Images

Upon Venus' 2000 Wimbledon victory, Richard celebrated by shouting "Straight Outta Compton" (in reference to the song by controversial rap band N.W.A.) before then jumping up onto the commentary booth and embracing his daughter. Clive Brunskill/Getty Images Europe/Getty Images

As Venus and Serena began to earn more success, Richard took a step back from their careers. Patrick Mouratoglou now coaches Serena, while Venus works with David Witt. TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP/AFP/Getty Images

In 2002, Richard divorced from Oracene Price -- who also helped coach the young sisters -- having married in 1980. They are still often seated together during their daughters' matches. Al Bello/Getty Images North America/Getty Images