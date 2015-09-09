2015 In Review Fast Facts

January 7: A masked gunman runs toward a victim during a terrorist attack at the Paris office of Charlie Hebdo, a French satirical magazine. From January 7 to January 9, a total of 17 people were killed in attacks on Charlie Hebdo, a kosher grocery store, and the Paris suburb of Montrouge. Three suspects were killed by police in separate standoffs. Al Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula claimed responsibility for the attacks.
January 8: U.S. President Barack Obama reaches out to shake hands with someone after he had just spoken in Phoenix about the housing market and the economy.
January 11: The eyes of Charlie Hebdo editor Stephane Charbonnier appear at an anti-terrorism rally in Paris. More than a million people took part in the demonstration, a gesture of unity just days after Charbonnier and 16 others were slaughtered.
January 13: U.S. Sen. John McCain fools around with colleagues upon arriving at a news conference in Washington.