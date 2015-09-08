Britain's Queen Elizabeth II and US President Donald Trump inspect a guard of honor during Trump's visit to Windsor Castle in 2018. Since the Queen ascended to the throne in 1952, 12 US presidents have been elected. She has met with nearly all of them.
Matt Dunham/AFP/Getty Images

All the Queen's presidents: From Truman to Trump

Updated 12:22 PM ET, Fri June 4, 2021

Britain's Queen Elizabeth II and US President Donald Trump inspect a guard of honor during Trump's visit to Windsor Castle in 2018. Since the Queen ascended to the throne in 1952, 12 US presidents have been elected. She has met with nearly all of them.
Matt Dunham/AFP/Getty Images

Britain's Queen Elizabeth II will welcome US President Joe Biden to Buckingham Palace on June 13. It will be her first major meeting with a world leader since the death of her husband, Prince Philip, in April.

Since the Queen ascended to the throne in 1952, 12 US presidents have been elected. She has met with all of them except for Biden and Lyndon B. Johnson.

Harry Truman: She wasn't Queen yet, but during a state visit to the United States in 1951, Elizabeth and her husband, Prince Philip, were received by former President Harry Truman and his wife, Bess. Truman is the only US President that Elizabeth met while she was a princess.
AFP/Getty Images
Herbert Hoover: Hoover finished his tenure as President long before Elizabeth ascended to the throne. However, the opportunity for a meeting between the two arose in 1957 during the Queen's royal tour of the United States. Hoover is seated here to the Queen's right.
Robert W. Kelley/The LIFE Picture Collection/Getty Images
Dwight D. Eisenhower: Eisenhower was the first serving President who Elizabeth met during her reign; he was also her host during her first state visit to the United States in 1957. They also met during a visit to Canada two years later in 1959. The Queen welcomed Eisenhower to the country before they formally opened the St. Lawrence Seaway with a short cruise aboard the royal yacht Britannia.
NBC/Getty Images
John F. Kennedy: Amid much fanfare and huge media interest, Kennedy and his wife, Jackie, were dinner guests at Buckingham Palace in June 1961. He later wrote that he would "cherish the memory of that delightful evening," in a birthday letter written to the Queen. He added: "The people of the United States join with me in extending to your Majesty and to the people of the Commonwealth best wishes and hearty congratulations on the occasion of the celebration of your birthday. ... May I also at the same time say how grateful my wife and I are for the cordial hospitality offered to us by your Majesty and Prince Phillip during our visit to London last Monday. We shall always cherish the memory of that delightful evening."
Photoquest/Getty Images
Richard Nixon: Nixon met Queen Elizabeth at Buckingham Palace shortly after becoming the 37th US President in 1969. The Queen prepared signed photographs of herself and Prince Philip as a small memento of the meeting. Nixon also brought a signed headshot. "I didn't bring my wife along this time, 'cause this trip was so hurried," he said. "But we just had a picture taken of the two of us. I would like to send you one of that because it would be much more pleasant to look at the two of us." Laughing, the Queen responded, "That's very nice of you."
AP Photo
Gerald Ford: Ford and the Queen dance during a state dinner at the White House in 1976.
David Hume Kennerly/AP