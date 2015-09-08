Matt Dunham/AFP/Getty Images Britain's Queen Elizabeth II and US President Donald Trump inspect a guard of honor during Trump's visit to Windsor Castle in 2018. Since the Queen ascended to the throne in 1952, 12 US presidents have been elected. She has met with nearly all of them. All the Queen's presidents: From Truman to Trump

Britain's Queen Elizabeth II will welcome US President Joe Biden to Buckingham Palace on June 13. It will be her first major meeting with a world leader since the death of her husband, Prince Philip, in April.

Since the Queen ascended to the throne in 1952, 12 US presidents have been elected. She has met with all of them except for Biden and Lyndon B. Johnson.