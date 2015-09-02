A group of polar bears has surrounded a team of Arctic researchers in a remote part of Russia, the WWF says.
COURTESY Vladimir Kipriyanov/WWF
Researchers tried to scare the bears off with flares, but they were undeterred, and the WWF says team has no other weapons.
COURTESY Vladimir Kipriyanov/WWF
The presence of the bears is preventing a team of meteorologists and engineers from leaving the weather station on the island of Vaygach to measure water temperatures in the Arctic Sea.
courtesy Viktor Nikiforov/wwf