German police officer and a migrant boy joke with the officer's cap while migrants wait for a bus after their arrival at the main train station in Munich, southern Germany, September 1, 2015. Hundreds of migrants arrived in Germany during the night and the morning of September 1, 2015, with train's from Hungary and Austria. AFP PHOTO / CHRISTOF STACHECHRISTOF STACHE/AFP/Getty Images
Flood of migrants arrives in Germany
Story highlights

Hundreds of refugees and migrants arrive in Munich, Germany

Police, officials and volunteers greet, feed and help them at the train station

Europe is facing its largest migrant crisis since World War II

Munich, Germany CNN  — 

A man walks by and wipes a tear away from each eye.

Who knows what’s he been through or how many miles he is from home. He is a stranger in a new land, taking his first steps of a new life.

Hundreds of migrants and refugees – like this man – this week filled a train station here in Munich, hoping that this stop could be one of their last ones on their grueling journey from lives of war, violence, poverty and oppression.

migrants europe crisis refugees org_00014709.jpg
Who are all these refugees?
CNN has been following thousands who arrived by boat in Greece, traveled on to Macedonia and Serbia, then moved on to Hungary. The southeastern German city of Munich was their latest stop, landing them in the heart of Europe and in a country with one of the world’s strongest economies.

They are among thousands who have made such a voyage (and hundreds more who died along the way), producing Europe’s largest migrant crisis since World War II. This rush of people has challenged countries throughout Europe, including more prosperous ones that are prime destinations for those in search of a better life.

A woman filled with emotion cries at the Munich train station after fleeing Syria.
Fred Pleitgen/CNN

Afghan woman: ‘We are very happy’

Germany is a top choice, given its economic opportunity and inclusion in the EU.

While migrants are supposed to apply for asylum in the first EU country they land in, Germany appears to have relaxed its policy. These changes include letting some migrants apply for asylum even without documentation.

This policy has given people hope.

Many spent the last of their money just to get to get here. Others have put their lands in the hands of smugglers or Mother Nature or the perils of such an arduous trip, just to have a chance.

A man from Syria holds one of his children after arriving at the Munich railway station.
Sean Gallup/Getty Images Europe/Getty Images

“We are very happy that we are here right now,” one young woman from Afghanistan told CNN. “(The journey) was very hard for us. It took us more than a month. And in Hungary, my mother got very sick, and she was in the hospital.”

A Pakistani man looking forward to a “bright future” in Germany says it’s been worth it.

“I am really very happy,” he said.

Police, volunteers, officials warmly greet migrants

Almost every new train arriving in Munich brings another batch of people seeking a better life. They are greeted warmly by officials, by a “Welcome” banner overhead and police who hand out water and food and direct them to the station’s parking lot.

This parking lot now features a state-of-the-art processing center, run by officials and volunteers.

“We have been out here since 7 last night,” said volunteer Hajo Tille. “There really have been some very emotional scenes that we have witnessed.”

BUDAPEST, HUNGARY - SEPTEMBER 01: A young girl holds up a handmade flag of Afghanistan as migrants protest outside Keleti station in central Budapest after it was closed to migrants earlier today on September 1, 2015 in Budapest, Hungary. The closure was said to be an attempt by the Hungarian government to uphold EU law and restore order after recent choatic scenes at the station. According to the Hungarian authorities a record number of migrants from many parts of the Middle East, Africa and Asia crossed the border from Serbia earlier this week, said to be due in part to the erection of a new fence that is due to be completed at the end of this month. Since the beginning of 2015 the number of migrants using the so-called Balkans route has exploded with migrants arriving in Greece from Turkey and then travelling on through Macedonia and Serbia before entering the EU via Hungary. The massive increase, said to be the largest migration of people since World War II, led Hungarian Prime Minister Victor Orban to order Hungary's army to build a steel and barbed wire security barrier along its entire border with Serbia, after more than 100,000 asylum seekers from a variety of countries and war zones entered the country so far this year. (Photo by Matt Cardy/Getty Images)
Matt Cardy/Getty Images
'Merkel! Merkel!': Migrants beg for help from Germany

The new arrivals get medical checks and then are escorted onto buses and taken to temporary accommodation. The authorities are clearly doing their best to prevent some of the chaos that these people endured in other places and taking them to shelters as fast as possible.

“The police here … have been facing a big challenge for months now. We have been bringing in reinforcements for weeks” Munich police spokesman Matthias Knott said. “The situation will remain a big challenge, but we will solve it somehow.”

Not everyone will make it here. But for those who do get to Munich, they have the benefit of knowing, right away, that they won’t be doing it alone.

CNN’s Jessica King contributed to this report.