Ways to help ongoing migrant crisis

By Jacqueline Gulledge, Bethany Hines & Lauren Lee

Updated 2:47 PM ET, Fri April 13, 2018

Refugees and migrants are seen swimming and yelling for assistance from a Migrant Offshore Aid Station vessel after a wooden boat bound for Italy carrying more than 500 people capsized last month.
  • UNHCR reports at least 1,770 refugees and migrants have died this year crossing the Mediterranean Sea
  • Organizations like CARE and Samaritan's Purse have taken action to help

(CNN)So far this year more than 75,000 migrants and refugees have crossed the Mediterranean Sea seeking a new life. But more than 1,770 didn't make it, according to data from the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR).

2016 became the deadliest year on record with 5,096 deaths at sea.
65.6 million people were displaced due to war, persecution and violence.
    A woman cries after losing her baby as she sits in a rescue boat on May 24, 2017 off Lampedusa, Italy.
    The journey into Europe remains dangerous and deadly. Organizations are providing life saving assistance, emergency aid and family reunification services.