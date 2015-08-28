A refrigerated truck, in which bodies of 71 migrants have been found on the A 4 Austrian highway, is parked in a facility which used to be a veterinary station at the border in Nickelsdorf, Austria on August 28, 2015. Austrian police said Friday that three people were in custody in Hungary over the discovery of 71 dead migrants in an abandoned truck with Hungarian number plates. AFP PHOTO / VLADIMIR SIMICEK (Photo credit should read Vladimir Simicek/AFP/Getty Images)
Desperate journey ends in suffocation for 71 migrants
Desperate journey ends in suffocation for 71 migrants
Photos from the Sarost 5, a ship currently stuck at sea with 40 migrants on board, including 2 pregnant women. According to the ship's second captain Amman Ourari, it has been refused entry by Malta, Italy, France and Tunisia. Photos are from the ship's second captain Amman Ourari.
Migrant ship stranded for two weeks at sea
Rescue boat carrying migrants from off the coast of Libya.
The journey of a ship carrying 600 migrants
Victory video 2
Migrant returns home to brutal reality
A young boy wrapped in a blanket to protect him from the rain gestures as migrants and refugees protest to call for the opening of the borders near the village of Idomeni where thousands of refugees and migrants are stranded on March 7, 2016. EU leaders held a summit with Turkey's prime minister on March 7 in order to back closing the Balkans migrant route and urge Ankara to accept deportations of large numbers of economic migrants from overstretched Greece. / AFP / LOUISA GOULIAMAKI (Photo credit should read LOUISA GOULIAMAKI/AFP/Getty Images)
A year in the life of migrants
migrant boat fire
Dramatic escape as migrant boat catches fire
mediterranean rescue effort
Massive rescue effort in the Mediterranean
migrant boat lands on spanish beach
Migrant boat lands on Spanish beach
A group of migrants off an incoming train walk down a platform as they are accompanied by the police at the Swedish end of the bridge between Sweden and Denmark near Malmoe on November 12, 2015. The Swedish government on November 11, 2015 said it would temporarily reinstate border checks to deal with an unprecedented influx of migrants, making it the latest country in Europe's passport-free Schengen zone to tighten its borders over the crisis. AFP PHOTO / TT NEWS AGENCY / STIG-AKE JONSSON +++ SWEDEN OUT +++ (Photo credit should read STIG-AKE JONSSON/AFP/Getty Images)
Sweden's refugees by the numbers
Afghan migrant in Serbia 2
Migrants in Serbia: A grim life
heroic crews rescue refugees at sea orig_00000206.jpg
Heroic crews rescue refugees lost at sea
Turkey: A country in turmoil
A photo released by the Italian coast guard shows babies born in a migrant rescue ship off the Sicilian coast.
Migrant mothers give birth on Italian rescue ship
Survivors from a boat that capsized, off Egypt's north coast, sit in a police station in Rashid in northern Egypt, on September 21, 2016. A boat carrying up to 450 migrants capsized in the Mediterranean off Egypt's north coast on, drowning 42 people and prompting a search operation that rescued 163 passengers, officials said. / AFP / MOHAMED EL-SHAHED (Photo credit should read MOHAMED EL-SHAHED/AFP/Getty Images)
Migrant boat capsizes near Egypt
In this Friday, May 20, 2016 image made from video a group of Cubans stand atop American Shoal Lighthouse off Sugarloaf Key in a standoff with Coast Guard, in the Florida Keys. The group of migrants who fled Cuba in a homemade boat and climbed onto the 136-year-old lighthouse off the Florida Keys should be allowed to stay in the U.S., according to a federal lawsuit filed on their behalf.
Cubans who climbed lighthouse to be sent home
An Italian Navy ship spotted a boat with migrants off the Libyan coast and shortly after the migrant ship flipped for the precarious floating conditions given the hi number of migrants on board. Rescue operations are still ongoing also with the help of an helicopter and of a second Navy vessel. At the moment 500 people have been saved and seven are dead.
Ship flips, throws 500+ overboard
German Navy sailors surround a boat with more than 100 migrants near the German combat supply ship 'Frankfurt am Main' during EUNAVFOR Med, also known as Operation Sophia, in the Mediterranean Sea off the coast of Libya, Tuesday, March 29, 2016. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)
ISIS infiltrates the migrant route in Libya
Story highlights

NEW: Migrant on a ship says smugglers charged money to come out to breathe, U.N. official says

Those who died in Austria were likely fleeing war-ravaged Syria

CNN  — 

Italian and Hungarian authorities made arrests in the deaths of migrants and refugees this week, including 71 whose bodies were found in an abandoned truck in Austria.

Those who died in Austria – most likely fleeing war-ravaged Syria – probably suffocated inside the truck abandoned on a highway, authorities said Friday.

Sixty of the 71 victims were men. Eight women died, as did three children, ages 2, 3 and 8.

“We are talking about human trafficking, homicide, even murder,” said Johann Fuchs, state prosecutor of Eisenstadt.

exp Paul Ronzheimer, journalist, Bild, discusses the migration crisis in Europe. _00002001.jpg
Inside migrants' journey to Europe

News of the deaths comes as Europe is struggling to deal with a record swell of migrants and refugees traveling by land and sea to find a better life or escape conflict at home in the Middle East and Africa.

United Nations officials have called on European officials to improve their efforts to resolve the growing humanitarian crisis, including dealing with human traffickers preying on refugees.

“This tragedy underscores the ruthlessness of people smugglers who have expanded their business from the Mediterranean Sea to the highways of Europe,” said Melissa Fleming, a spokeswoman for the office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees. “It shows they have no regard for human life and are only after profit.”

The truck was found Thursday, abandoned on the side of the A4 highway, which links Budapest in Hungary to the Austrian capital, Vienna. When police opened it, they found the bodies decomposing in the heat.

They found a Syrian travel document inside the truck.

austria-migrants found dead in truck-ian lee-pkg_00000000.jpg
A grim discovery in Austria

“We must assume now that these are refugees,” said Hans Peter Doskozil, police director of Austria’s Burgenland region. “In concrete terms, it is possible this is a Syrian refugee group.”

Hungarian police said they had arrested three Bulgarian citizens and an Afghan citizen in connection with the truck.

“We are likely looking at a Bulgarian-Hungarian people smuggling ring,” Fuchs said.

About 3,000 trucks pass through that area of the highway daily, and checking each one of them is almost impossible, authorities said. Most human smugglers use smaller cars, making the use of trucks unusual.

How you can help in the migrant crisis

Deaths in the Mediterranean

In addition to the deaths of refugees trying to cross into Europe by road, thousands are making the perilous journey by sea.

wedeman boats sink off libya _00003326.jpg
wedeman boats sink off libya _00003326.jpg
Two boats sink off Libyan coast

Italian authorities said Friday they had arrested 10 people on suspicion of multiple homicide in the discovery of 52 bodies aboard a boat packed with migrants and refugees off the coast of Libya this week, police in Sicily said Friday. The suspects could also face additional charges of aiding illegal migration and kidnapping, according to police.

Two boats carrying hundreds of people from various nations capsized near the Libyan city of Zuwara, killing at least 84 people, officials said Friday.

At least 198 people have been rescued, while 18 others remain missing, said Mohammed Al-Misrati, a spokesman for the Libyan Red Crescent.

One of the boats went down Wednesday, while a second one capsized Thursday, he said.

The Red Crescent, along with the Libyan coast guard, rescued dozens of people from African countries and from Syria.

In all, some 300,000 people have crossed the Mediterranean Sea into Greece and Italy this year alone, according to the office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees.

Of those, at least 2,373 have died, according to the International Organization for Migration.

Survivors of sea passages told harrowing tales, the United Nations’ Fleming said, such as being charged money to come out of the ship’s hold to breathe.

She said a 25-year-old man from Sudan told United Nations employees, “We didn’t want to go down there but they beat us with sticks to force us. We had no air so we were trying to get back up through the hatch and breathe through the cracks in the ceiling. But other passengers were scared that the boat would capsize so they pushed us back down and beat us, too. Some were stomping on our hands.”

Things to know about Europe’s migrant crisis

Comprehensive response urged

United Nations officials are calling on European leaders to organize a collective response to the needs of migrants and refugees flooding the continent.

KOS, GREECE - AUGUST 14: Two Syrian refugees sit at the dock of the port of Kos as the passenger ship "Eleftherios Venizelos" backs into the quay on the Greek island of Kos, August 14, 2015. The Greek government is due to send a cruise ship to the island of Kos which will be able to carry up to 2,500 refugees and operate as a registration centre, after 2,000 Syrian refugees were locked in an old stadium during a registration process and left without water for more than a day. (Photo by Milos Bicanski/Getty Images)
UNHCR: Still need long term solution to migrant crisis

“UNHCR hopes this incident will result in strong cooperation among European police forces, intelligence agencies and international organizations to crack down on the smuggling trade while putting in place measures to protect and care for victims,” Fleming said.

The deaths in Austria highlight the need for a better strategy, Austrian Interior Minister Johanna Mikl-Leitner said.

“This horrible crime shows that we must get even tougher in the battle against people smuggling,” she said. “People smugglers are criminals and not well-minded helpers. They do not care about the well-being of the refugees, they care about profit.”

Increasing numbers of people are seeking to escape Syria and heading for European countries including Austria
Why migrants head to the Mediterranean

CNN’s Laura Perez Maestro and Lindsay Isaac contributed to this report.