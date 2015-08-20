Serena Williams: Stylish superstar

Serena Williams turned heads with her striking black catsuit in the first round of the 2018 French Open in Paris. Here's a look at her many different fashion styles, on court and off.
The 23-time grand slam champion was playing in her first major since giving birth to her first child in September. "I feel like a warrior princess in it," she told reporters. " I'm always living in a fantasy world. I always wanted to be a superhero, and it's kind of my way of being a superhero."
The 36-year-old American said the skintight suit also served a practical purpose after enduring a difficult childbirth. "I had a lot of problems with my blood clots. So there is definitely a little functionality to it," she said.
Williams sticks with black and pink during the 2016 US Open at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Flushing, New York.
Serena attends the 2016 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Graydon Carter at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, California.
Serena enjoyed an astonishing 2015 season -- winning the Australian Open, French Open and Wimbledon. She missed the China Open and WTA finals after revealing she needed time to recover from a grueling year.
At the beginning – Serena sports a beaded hairstyle as she celebrates her first U.S. Open title -- and her first major -- back in 1999.
Parisian style – Serena Williams poses on court after triumphing in the 2015 French Open final.
In the pink – Serena blasts down a powerful serve on her way to another victory.
Height of fashion – In 1999, Williams enrolled at the Art Institute of Fort Lauderdale in Florida to study fashion design. Here, she shows a collection of her designs at the 2012 Australian Open.
If the cap fits... – Williams, the world's No. 1 player, serves during a training session ahead of the 2015 French Open in Paris.
Traditional values – Williams celebrated her sixth Wimbledon title in 2015, resplendent in the All England Club's traditional all-white attire. It meant she held all four grand slam titles, going back to the 2014 U.S. Open -- her second "Serena Slam."
The cat's whiskers – Serena sported a catsuit when she played Corina Morariu during the 2002 U.S. Open. That title was the third leg of her first non-calendar "Serena Slam," which she completed months later at the 2003 Australian Open.
Making an entrance – Williams waves to the crowd as she enters stadium court before her match against Monica Niculescu of Romania at Indian Wells in 2015.
Glowing performance – In a neon yellow outfit, Serena celebrates against Eleni Daniilidou of Greece during the 2012 Western & Southern Open in Mason, Ohio.
Blue moment – Williams looks crestfallen as she reflects on a point that got away.
Suitable occasion – A more formally-attired Serena celebrates one of her six victories at the U.S. Open.
Black and white image – The Florida resident has triumphed at the US Open in New York six times.
Out of the shadows – Serena serves on a sunny day at Flushing Meadows, New York.
Up in the air – Williams celebrates after winning the Madrid Open final against Maria Sharapova in 2013.
Hair-raising – Serena sports a new style at the Australian Open in 2013.