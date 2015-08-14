Story highlights Study after study extols the merits of three to five cups of black coffee a day

How you brew coffee also contributes to the health factor

(CNN) It's one of the age-old medical flip-flops: First coffee's good for you, then it's not, then it is -- you get the picture.

But the study also found two areas of concern. High levels of coffee consumption (more than four cups) during pregnancy was associated with low birth weight, pre-term birth and stillbirths. For women with a higher likelihood of bone fractures, coffee raised that risk; the same was not true for men.

Prior research also suggests people with sleep issues or uncontrolled diabetes should check with a doctor before adding caffeine to their diets.

To stay completely healthy with your coffee consumption, you'll want to avoid packing it with calorie-laden creams, sugars and flavors. And be aware that a cup of coffee in these studies is only 8 ounces; the standard "grande" cup at the coffee shop is double that at 16 ounces.