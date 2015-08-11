Story highlights
The Iraqi parliament on Tuesday unanimously approved a reform package aimed at fighting corruption and reducing costs.
The reforms were proposed by Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi following a wave of protests across the country.
The vote was taken with a show of hands that was televised live.
Among other measures, the reforms will eliminate some senior government posts, including those of vice president and deputy prime minister.
Many Iraqis protested over the weekend against government corruption and the lack of efficient public services. Grand Ayatollah Ali Al-Sistani, Iraq’s most prominent Shiite cleric, called on the Prime Minister to “strike with an iron fist” against corruption.
Despite the approval of parliament, it remains unclear how the reforms will be implemented.
