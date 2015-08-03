'The Hunt' suspect Megan Everett captured in Florida

Story highlights Megan Everett, 23, was arrested after a tip

She's accused of kidnapping her daughter

The girl's father had said he feared for the child's safety

(CNN) Megan Everett, a Florida mom who's accused of kidnapping her daughter, is behind bars, a day after CNN's "The Hunt with John Walsh" told her story.

A person who saw the show Sunday night called in a tip when she recognized the mother and daughter from previous encounters with them, the Putnam County, Florida, Sheriff's Office said.

(An earlier version of this story contained information about the identity of the tipster, revealed in a law enforcement press release. CNN has removed that information because the tipline is anonymous, and the identifying information was revealed by mistake by law enforcement.)

That led deputies to a home, where they spotted the mother and daughter inside.

Putnam County Sheriff's deputies and special agents from the FBI arrested the 23-year-old mother. She's been booked into the Putnam County Jail on charges of kidnapping, interference with custody and concealing a minor contrary to court order . She'll be extradited to Broward County, Florida, where there's a warrant for her arrest, the FBI said.

