Breaking News

'The Hunt' suspect Megan Everett captured in Florida

By Catherine E. Shoichet, CNN

Updated 12:47 PM ET, Tue April 10, 2018

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

megan-everett-captured-the-hunt-john-walsh_00013702
megan-everett-captured-the-hunt-john-walsh_00013702

    JUST WATCHED

    'The Hunt' suspect Megan Everett captured in Florida

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

(16 Videos)

Story highlights

  • Megan Everett, 23, was arrested after a tip
  • She's accused of kidnapping her daughter
  • The girl's father had said he feared for the child's safety

(CNN)Megan Everett, a Florida mom who's accused of kidnapping her daughter, is behind bars, a day after CNN's "The Hunt with John Walsh" told her story.

A person who saw the show Sunday night called in a tip when she recognized the mother and daughter from previous encounters with them, the Putnam County, Florida, Sheriff's Office said.
(An earlier version of this story contained information about the identity of the tipster, revealed in a law enforcement press release. CNN has removed that information because the tipline is anonymous, and the identifying information was revealed by mistake by law enforcement.)
    That led deputies to a home, where they spotted the mother and daughter inside.
    Putnam County Sheriff's deputies and special agents from the FBI arrested the 23-year-old mother. She's been booked into the Putnam County Jail on charges of kidnapping, interference with custody and concealing a minor contrary to court order. She'll be extradited to Broward County, Florida, where there's a warrant for her arrest, the FBI said.
    Read More
    Everett's daughter, 3-year-old Lilly Abigail Baumann, was recovered unharmed and is in protective custody, authorities said.
    Everett's arrest comes more than a year after she left behind a note at the home of her boyfriend, telling him she'd fled with her daughter: "Dear C, If I let them take her and vaccinate her and brainwash her, I wouldn't be doing what's right. I cannot let a judge tell me how my daughter should be raised. We will miss you, but I had to leave. I know she will be safer and happier with my family and I. Love, Meg and Lilly."
    The girl's father, Robert Baumann, told CNN he'd been searching for his daughter ever since, and was worried about what would happen if his daughter needed medical assistance.
    Dad of missing girl: Reality hit me, then panic hit me
    mother kidnaps daughter megan everett john walsh the hunt_00010728

      JUST WATCHED

      Dad of missing girl: Reality hit me, then panic hit me

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    Dad of missing girl: Reality hit me, then panic hit me 01:19
    "I think if something was to happen to my daughter, I don't think Megan's going to go and seek medical attention," he said. "I don't think she's going to do anything to help the child."
    "I want my daughter to be found," he said. "I want my daughter to be safe."

    CNN's Sean Redlitz, Rebecca Kutler and Shimon Prokupecz contributed to this report.