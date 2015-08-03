israel gay pride teen stab death robertson lklv_00001403.jpg
Video Ad Feedback
Teen stabbed at Jerusalem gay pride parade dies
01:33 - Source: CNN
Gay Rights Controversies 16 videos
israel gay pride teen stab death robertson lklv_00001403.jpg
Video Ad Feedback
Teen stabbed at Jerusalem gay pride parade dies
01:33
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Pastor Steven Anderson File
Video Ad Feedback
Anti-gay pastor banned from entering South Africa
01:03
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Pope Francis
Video Ad Feedback
Pope Francis: Apologize to gay people and others
01:19
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Black UK Gay Men Pardoned 02
Video Ad Feedback
Thousands of gay men pardoned
02:30
Now playing
- Source: CNN
gay marriage australia pkg lu stout_00021804.jpg
Video Ad Feedback
Australia's Labor Party against marriage referendum
02:58
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Nemat Sadat amanpour
Video Ad Feedback
Afghan gay rights activist: 'Minority within a minority'
04:27
Now playing
- Source: CNN
gay nightclub attacks dnt kaye ac_00005605.jpg
Video Ad Feedback
A history of attacks on gay nightclubs
03:00
Now playing
- Source: CNN
miss Missouri gay America pageant intv banfield lv_00000607.jpg
Video Ad Feedback
First openly gay Miss America contestant speaks out
01:44
Now playing
- Source: CNN
lbgt group st patricks day parade new york sot_00001606.jpg
Video Ad Feedback
LGBT group marches for the first time in NYC parade
00:53
Now playing
- Source: WABC
Judge recinds order lesbian foster parents adoption lv_00000000.jpg
Video Ad Feedback
Judge rescinds order in same-sex adoption
00:48
Now playing
- Source: CNN
same sex kissing arrest sidner pkg_00000128.jpg
Video Ad Feedback
Same-sex couple: We were arrested for kissing
03:16
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Republican presidential candidate and Texas senator Ted Cruz speaks during the Iowa Faith and Freedom Coalition annual banquet and presidential forum Monday June 22, 2015 in Des Moines, Iowa. (Taylor Glascock for CNN)
Video Ad Feedback
Ted Cruz discusses religious liberty
01:18
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Pope Francis meets hugs same sex couple_00000803.jpg
Video Ad Feedback
Pope Francis meets with, hugs same-sex couple
00:48
Now playing
- Source: Marisa Marchitelli
Mike Huckabee Supreme Court debate newday_00000000.jpg
Video Ad Feedback
Huckabee doubles down on Supreme Court comments
02:50
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Kim Davis Pope
Video Ad Feedback
Lawyer: Kim Davis met with Pope Francis
02:02
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Kim Davis released jail_00001502.jpg
Video Ad Feedback
Kim Davis and the fight over same-sex marriage
01:12
Now playing
- Source: CNN

Story highlights

Funeral for Shira Banki, 16, was in Kibbutz Nahshon, west of Jerusalem

Police: Suspect is the same man convicted of stabbing marchers at a similar event in 2005

The suspect, Yishai Shlissel, an Orthodox Jew, was recently released from prison

CNN  — 

Shira Banki, the high schooler fatally stabbed at a gay pride parade in Jerusalem, was laid to rest Monday, a day after Israel’s Prime Minister called on his people to “vigorously fight manifestations of hate.”

The teen was one of six people stabbed Thursday by an attacker police identified as Yishai Shlissel, an Orthodox Jew released from prison in June after serving 10 years for stabbing marchers at a 2005 gay pride parade.

He was arrested immediately after the attack, Israeli police spokeswoman Luba Samri said.

16-year-old gay pride marcher dies from stab wounds in Jerusalem

“Our charming, happy, lively and beloved 16-year-old Shira was murdered just because she came to support her friends and any person’s right to live their life their own way,” Banki’s family said in a statement. “With no purpose but with stupidity, evilness and recklessness, her life came to an end.”

Her funeral was held Monday evening in Kibbutz Nahshon, about an hour’s drive west of Jerusalem. It was closed to the media.

Repeat attacker stabs six at Jerusalem gay pride parade, police say

A stabbing victim receives assistance following the attack.
A stabbing victim receives assistance following the attack.
EMIL SALMAN/AFP/Getty Images
gallery

6 stabbed at Jerusalem gay pride parade

“Shira was murdered because she bravely supported the principle that each one can live their life in honor and security,” Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in a statement.

“We will not allow this despicable killer to undermine the core values that Israeli society is based upon. We contemptuously denounce his actions of hate and violence,” he added.

‘Gay’ couple physically, verbally abused during social experiment in Moscow

Netanyahu also addressed the attack at his weekly Cabinet meeting Sunday, saying the stabbings and a separate incident – in which an arson in the West Bank killed 18-month-old Ali Saad Dawabsha and injured the boy’s parents and brother – represented “abhorrent crimes.”

“I have instructed security and law enforcement officials to use all legal means at their disposal to apprehend the murderers and deal with the stabber and the arsonists to the fullest extent of the law,” he said. “We are determined to vigorously fight manifestations of hate, fanaticism and terrorism from whatever side. The fight against these phenomena unites us all.”

The Prime Minister also used the occasion to slam the Palestinian Authority, even though Banki’s accused killer is Jewish and Palestinians apparently were targeted in the arson.

jerusalem gay pride parade attack pkg mclaughlin_00005605.jpg
jerusalem gay pride parade attack pkg mclaughlin_00005605.jpg
video

6 stabbed at Jerusalem gay pride parade

“This is what distinguishes us from our neighbors. We deplore and condemn these murderers. We will pursue them to the end. They name public squares after the murderers of children. This distinction cannot be blurred or covered up. It is important to say this even as we utter our condemnations and unite against the criminals among our people,” he said.

Video from Israel’s Channel 10 shows what appears to be part of the attack Shlissel perpetrated a decade ago. In it, a man makes quick slashing motions at people on a Jerusalem street, including one holding a rainbow flag, while others try to subdue him.

Channel 10 also aired video from the aftermath of Thursday’s attack, showing several wounded people, including a woman in a bloody shirt being placed on a stretcher and into an ambulance. Another woman was shown bleeding from her arm as someone applied pressure to the wound.

“We came together today for a festive event, but the joy was shattered when a terrible hate crime occurred here in Jerusalem, the capital of Israel,” President Reuven Rivlin said of the incident.

“People celebrating their freedom and expressing their identity were viciously stabbed. We must not be deluded, a lack of tolerance will lead us to disaster. We cannot allow such crimes, and we must condemn those who commit and support them.”

2014: Man’s beating at Detroit gay pride festival caught on tape

CNN’s Amnon Pery and Amir Tal contributed to this report.