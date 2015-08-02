Story highlights NEW: A 16-year-old girl stabbed at Jerusalem gay pride parade has died Police: Suspect is same man convicted of stabbing marchers at a similar event in 2005 The suspect, Yishai Shlissel, an Orthodox Jew, was recently released from prison

CNN —

The teen was one of six people stabbed Thursday by an attacker police identified as Yishai Shlissel, an Orthodox Jew released from prison in June after serving 10 years for stabbing marchers at a 2005 gay pride parade.

Banki was 16 years old.

“Shira was murdered because she bravely supported the principle that each one can live their life in honor and security,” Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in a statement.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that the government would “pursue justice for those responsible” for the latest attack. The government fell short of calling it an act of terror, but Netanyahu did call it “a despicable hate crime.”

“We will not allow this despicable killer to undermine the core values that Israeli society is based upon. We contemptuously denounce his actions of hate and violence,” he added.

Video from Israel’s Channel 10 shows what appears to be part of the attack Shlissel perpetrated a decade ago. In it, a man makes quick slashing motions at people on a Jerusalem street, including one holding a rainbow flag, while others try to subdue him.

Channel 10 also aired video from the aftermath of Thursday’s attack, showing several wounded people, including a woman in a bloody shirt being placed on a stretcher and into an ambulance. Another woman was shown bleeding from her arm as someone applied pressure to the wound.

“We came together today for a festive event, but the joy was shattered when a terrible hate crime occurred here in Jerusalem, the capital of Israel,” President Reuven Rivlin said of the incident.

“People celebrating their freedom and expressing their identity were viciously stabbed. We must not be deluded, a lack of tolerance will lead us to disaster. We cannot allow such crimes, and we must condemn those who commit and support them.”

