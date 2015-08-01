Story highlights Israel military says Palestinian teen hurled a Molotov cocktail at an army post Laith Fadel Khaldi, 17, was pronounced dead after suffering bullets wounds

A Palestinian teen died Saturday after he was shot by Israeli troops during clashes sparked by the killing of a toddler in an arson attack, Palestinian medical officials said.

Laith Fadel Khaldi, 17, was pronounced dead after suffering bullets wounds Friday – one to his chest and one to his abdomen, said Dr. Ahmed Bitawi of the Palestine Medical Complex in Ramallah.

An Israel military spokeswoman said a Palestinian hurled a Molotov cocktail at an army post near Beirzeit, a Palestinian town north of Ramallah.

Soldiers fired toward the assailant, who was hit and taken to hospital by Palestinian medics, according to the spokeswoman.

The teen was taking part in protests after a Palestinian family’s home was burned Friday in an attack that killed a toddler and critically injured at least three other relatives, Israeli and Palestinian officials said.

The injured were the toddler’s parents and a brother, said Ghassan Douglass, a Palestinian official in charge of settlement activity north of the West Bank, where the attack occurred.

The toddler who died, Ali Saad Dawabsha, was a boy of about 18 months old, Douglass said.

Bitawi said three Palestinians had been killed in the past 24 hours, including the toddler.

After the toddler’s arson death, authorities found the words “price tag” on the walls of the house in Duma, said Luba Samri, a spokeswoman for the Israeli police.

A “price tag” attack is a term used by radical Israeli settlers to denote reprisal against Palestinians in response to moves by the Israeli government to evacuate illegal West Bank outposts, according to officials.