CNN —

Police in Paris opened fire Sunday morning on a car that drove toward a group of police officers near the Tour de France perimeter, a spokesman for the French National Police told CNN.

The incident is not believed to be related to terrorism, he said.

The official, who did not give his name as a matter of standard policy, said the car initially hit another vehicle. When stopped by the police, the driver refused to obey orders and proceeded instead to drive toward police officers in the Place de la Concorde who were placing a safety barricade for the Tour de France bicycle race.

The police shot at the car in self-defense, but it was able to drive away, the official said. No one was hurt, and police are searching for the car, he said.

The Tour de France ends Sunday, with stage 21 finishing down the Champs-Élysées, the best-known street in Paris, which runs from Place de la Concorde to the Arc de Triomphe.

Chris Froome is set to win the tour, becoming the first Briton to win the tour twice. He also won the event in 2013.