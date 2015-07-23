Life in Susiya, under threat from Israel’s bulldozers
Azam Nawaja, a father of seven and grandfather of five, insists that if Susiya is torn down, it will be rebuilt: "Every time they demolish it we will build again ... It only gives us more power and strength and determination to remain."
Kareem Khadder/CNN
The Palestinian village of Susiya sits in a dusty valley in the southern West Bank, near an Israeli settlement of the same name.
Kareem Khadder/CNN
Israeli authorities have denied the villagers permission to build. They say the village does not have proper infrastructure, and those who live here don't own the land.
Kareem Khadder/CNN
Palestinian villagers insist the land is theirs, but they were recently denied a court injunction to stop Israeli authorities leveling their homes.
Kareem Khadder/CNN
Jihad Nawaja is head of Susiya's village council. "What are we supposed to feel when someone is about to demolish your belongings and your home?" he asks.
Kareem Khadder/CNN
Susiya, a cluster of tents and ramshackle outbuildings, has been flattened several times in the past. "At any time, the bulldozers could come and wipe this place off the map," explains Rabbi Arik Ascherman.
Nass'r Nawaja says that if Israeli authorities flatten their homes, 150 people -- including some 45 children -- will be made homeless. "Demolition is not the solution to peace," he says.
Kareem Khadder/CNN
Life in the village goes on as it has for years: Children play on the swings as their parents prepare meals and feed their chickens and sheep.
Kareem Khadder/CNN
The international community has called on Israel to halt its plans to evict families like that of five-year-old Jana Nawaja from their homes.
Kareem Khadder/CNN
"Susiya is emblematic of a pattern of injustice that is repeating itself across many parts of the West Bank," said Robert Piper, the UN's Humanitarian Coordinator for the Occupied Palestinian Territory.
Kareem Khadder/CNN
Israeli authorities say they've met with residents to look at "alternative solutions," but villagers say the proposed alternative -- to move to a nearby Palestinian town -- won't work.
Kareem Khadder/CNN
Azam Nawaja, a father of seven and grandfather of five, insists that if Susiya is torn down, it will be rebuilt: "Every time they demolish it we will build again ... It only gives us more power and strength and determination to remain."
Kareem Khadder/CNN
