Story highlights Three Spanish journalists have gone missing in northern Syrian city of Aleppo The war-torn city is divided into various areas of control International journalist organization Reporters Without Borders fears the men have been kidnapped

A trio of Spanish journalists has gone missing in the northern Syrian city of Aleppo, with journalist organizations in Spain and abroad fearing that they’ve been taken by militants.

Aleppo is held variously by loyalist forces, extremist groups including the al Qaeda-affiliated al-Nusra Front, and other anti-government militia. ISIS also lurks on the fringes of the devastated city.

The three appeared to have entered Syria from southern Turkey last July 10. They had not been heard from since July 13. A local fixer who was reportedly working with the men also went missing.

“We are now working to find them but for the time being we don’t know where they are,” a joint statement from the mens’ families read, which also asked for “as much discretion as possible” in order to help locate them.

A source at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Spain confirmed to CNN that the three men had gone missing.

“We are aware of the situation and are working to solve it as soon as possible,” the source said.

Kidnap fears

Spanish daily El Pais reported that government sources refused to assume that the reporters had been kidnapped but conceded that there were indications that they had been abducted.

The Madrid Press Association released a statement saying that it was confident that the Spanish government would be able to locate the men.

Spanish Justice Minister, Rafael Catala, said that the disappearances were “very bad news” but that the Spanish government would wait for confirmation of the exact circumstances, the Spanish wing of the international journalist organization Reporters Without Borders, which is also known by its French acronym RSF, reported.

RSF also expressed concern over the fate of the three Spaniards.

Appeals to the Spanish government

“We are very concerned about the fate of these three Spanish journalists, who disappeared in Aleppo, a city controlled partly by Islamic State and partly by Al-Nusra Front, another armed group,” Reporters Without Borders secretary-general Christophe Deloire said.

“We urge the Spanish government to use all possible means to find these journalists and we appeal to all parties to the conflict to respect the work of the media and to stop taking hostages for political ends. The UN Security Council’s recent Resolution 2222 pointed out that journalists covering armed conflicts are civilians, that they cannot be deliberately targeted and that they enjoy special protection.”

The three men – members of the Spanish wing of the international journalist organization Reporters Without Borders, which is also known by its French acronym RSF – are freelance journalists and experienced war reporters, and have covered conflicts from the field before.

Syria remains one of the most hazardous countries for journalists to report from. Japanese journalist Jumpei Yasuda went missing after crossing the Turkish-Syrian border. He has not been heard of since June 23.