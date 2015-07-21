New Prince George photo released ahead of heir’s second birthday

Max Foster
By Max Foster, CNN
Updated 10:31 AM EDT, Tue July 21, 2015
Britain's Prince George is seen in this picture taken by his mother Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge,<a href="https://edition.cnn.com/2020/07/21/uk/prince-george-photos-seven-gbr-intl/index.html" target="_blank"> to mark his seventh birthday</a> on Wednesday, July 22. George is third in line to the British throne, following his grandfather, Prince Charles, and his father, Prince William.
The Duchess of Cambridge/Reuters
George and his younger siblings, Charlotte and Louis, play with their father in June 2020.
The Duchess of Cambridge/Kensington Palace/Getty Images
George arrives with his sister, Charlotte, for her first day of school in September 2019.
Aaron Chown/WPA Pool/Getty Images
Prince George watches the Trooping the Colour parade from the balcony of Buckingham Palace in June 2019.
Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images
Prince George and other children in the royal family arrive for the wedding of Princess Eugenie in October 2018. George's sister, Charlotte, is at far left.
Yui Mok/WPA Pool/Getty Images
Prince George leaves the chapel after the wedding of his uncle, Prince Harry, in May 2018.
Brian Lawless/WPA Pool/Getty Images
The prince arrives for his <a href="https://edition.cnn.com/2017/09/07/europe/prince-george-first-day-school/index.html" target="_blank">first day of school</a> in September 2017.
Richard Pohle/AFP/Getty Images
Prince George looks out of the window of a seaplane while leaving Victoria, British Columbia, in October 2016.
Samir Hussein/Pool/WireImage/Getty Images
George and the family's pet dog, Lupo, are seen in this photo marking George's third birthday in July 2016.
Matt Porteous/Kensington Palace
Prince George shakes hands with US President Barack Obama while Obama visited Kensington Palace in April 2016.
Pete Souza/The White House/Getty Images
The prince poses for a picture taken by his mother on his first day of nursery school in January 2016.
The Duchess of Cambridge/Kensington Palace via AP
Prince George is held by his father a day before his second birthday in July 2015.
Martio Testino/Art Partner/PA/Landov
Prince George peers into the stroller of his sister, Charlotte, following her christening in July 2015.
Matt Dunham/WPA Pool/Getty Images
Prince George is held by his nanny, Maria Teresa Turrion Borrallo, during the Trooping the Colour ceremony in June 2015.
Chris Jackson/Getty Images
Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, took this photo of Prince George and Princess Charlotte shortly after Charlotte's birth in 2015.
HRH The Duchess of Cambridge
Prince William and Prince George arrive at a London hospital on the day Princess Charlotte was born in May 2015.
Ian Gavan/Getty Images
George poses in a Kensington Palace courtyard in December 2014.
TRH The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge
Prince George and his parents visit a butterfly exhibition at London's Natural History Museum in July 2014.
John Stillwell/WPA Pool/Getty Images
George takes his first steps in public as his mother holds his hand in June 2014.
Chris Jackson/Getty Images for La Martina