New Prince George photo released ahead of heir’s second birthday

Britain's Prince George is seen in this picture taken by his mother Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, to mark his seventh birthday on Wednesday, July 22. George is third in line to the British throne, following his grandfather, Prince Charles, and his father, Prince William.
George and his younger siblings, Charlotte and Louis, play with their father in June 2020.
George arrives with his sister, Charlotte, for her first day of school in September 2019.
Prince George watches the Trooping the Colour parade from the balcony of Buckingham Palace in June 2019.
Prince George and other children in the royal family arrive for the wedding of Princess Eugenie in October 2018. George's sister, Charlotte, is at far left.
Prince George leaves the chapel after the wedding of his uncle, Prince Harry, in May 2018.