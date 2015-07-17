Boston Marathon bomber moved to Supermax

Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, sentenced to death in the Boston Marathon bombings, has been moved to Supermax, the nation’s most secure federal prison, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.
He had been held in USP Florence, a separate prison in Florence, Colorado.
A federal jury sentenced Tsarnaev to death in May for his involvement in the 2013 bombings at the marathon. Two women and an 8-year-old boy were killed and more than 260 people were injured.
The Federal Bureau of Prisons was in charge of determining whether Tsarnaev was placed in Supermax or death row at the penitentiary in Terre Haute, Indiana, to wait out the lengthy appeals process.
Supermax is home to criminals such as Ramzi Yousef, who plotted the 1993 bombing at the World Trade Center; 9/11 conspirator Zacarias Moussaoui; “Unabomber” Ted Kaczynski; and Richard Reid, the “shoe bomber.”