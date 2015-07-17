Boston Marathon bomber moved to Supermax

By Ralph Ellis and Evan Perez, CNN
Updated 2:58 PM EST, Wed December 6, 2023
Dzhokhar Tsarnaev was arrested on April 19, 2013, after a massive manhunt. An overnight shootout with police killed the other suspect -- Tsarnaev's 26-year-old brother, Tamerlan. A jury condemned Tsarnaev to death on Friday, May 15, for his role in killing four people and wounding hundreds more.
On April 18, 2013, the FBI released photos and videos of two suspects and asked the public to help identify them.
Dzhokhar Tsarnaev was found on April 19, 2013, in a boat that was dry-docked in the backyard of a Watertown home. He was covered in blood from bullet wounds.
The<a href="http://www.cnn.com/2013/07/17/studentnews/tsarnaev-rolling-stone-cover/" target="_blank"> August 2013 cover of Rolling Stone</a> featured Tsarnaev and sparked a backlash against the magazine.
Tsarnaev stands in court, flanked by his lawyers, in this sketch from July 2013.
An image posted to the social sharing website Reddit purportedly shows Dzhokhar Tsarnaev being detained by law enforcement officers.
Tsarnaev was seen on this convenience store surveillance video that was released by the Boston Police Department.
A still of the suspects from footage released by the FBI after the bombing.
Additional photos and video were released by the FBI.
A picture of Tsarnaev from his apparent profile on VKontakte, a Russian social network similar to Facebook.
The Boston Police Department also released this undated photograph of Tsarnaev.
Boston bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev
Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, sentenced to death in the Boston Marathon bombings, has been moved to Supermax, the nation’s most secure federal prison, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

He had been held in USP Florence, a separate prison in Florence, Colorado.

A federal jury sentenced Tsarnaev to death in May for his involvement in the 2013 bombings at the marathon. Two women and an 8-year-old boy were killed and more than 260 people were injured.

The Federal Bureau of Prisons was in charge of determining whether Tsarnaev was placed in Supermax or death row at the penitentiary in Terre Haute, Indiana, to wait out the lengthy appeals process.

Supermax is home to criminals such as Ramzi Yousef, who plotted the 1993 bombing at the World Trade Center; 9/11 conspirator Zacarias Moussaoui; “Unabomber” Ted Kaczynski; and Richard Reid, the “shoe bomber.”

