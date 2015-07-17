Editor’s Note: Nolan Peterson, a former U.S. Air Force special operations pilot and a combat veteran of Iraq and Afghanistan, is a foreign correspondent for The Daily Signal. He embedded with the Ukrainian army for a week in June.

Story highlights Journalist Nolan Peterson joined Ukrainian troops as they fight Russian-backed separatists Ukrainian soldiers face daily attack despite an ongoing ceasefire agreement Just a few miles away from the front lines, though, it's easy to forget the conflict is happening

Pisky, Ukraine CNN —

The war in Ukraine is not over.

It’s easy to think that it might be. If you walk around the Ukrainian capital of Kiev, or Lviv in western Ukraine, or even in Mariupol, just a 20-minute car ride from the front lines in Shyrokyne, it’s hard to feel the war. Life is still going on as normal. People are still going out to bars and restaurants, movies are still playing, young couples are still getting married and students are still in class.

Yet the war is not over.

This summer the Ukrainian military decided to allow, for the first time, embedded journalists within the regular army – a unique opportunity to have a raw look at the conflict with Russian-backed separatists that began as tension over a trade deal and became the annexation of Crimea and fighting in the eastern lands that border Russia. I headed east to a checkpoint outside the industrial city of Donetsk, now a separatist stronghold, to meet up with the 93rd Brigade.