Story highlights A year later, victims' families still search for answers, wait for anyone to be held to account "It was a year of horror, of waiting, but it feels like yesterday," the brother of one victim says Two Dutch-led investigations gather evidence of what happened, who brought down plane

For Piet Ploeg, who lost his brother, sister-in-law and nephew when Malaysia Airlines Flight 17 was shot down over war-torn eastern Ukraine a year ago, the pain is still raw.

“It was a year of horror, of waiting, but it feels like yesterday,” he told CNN ahead of the anniversary.

All 298 people on board the Boeing 777 plane died when it came down on July 17, 2014. No one has been held to account, and the families of those killed have few answers as to what really happened.

The disaster and its aftermath – when armed men initially prevented international monitors from reaching the crash site and recovering the scattered bodies – shocked the world.

As the months have passed, almost all the victims’ relatives have had the bodies of their loved ones returned to them for burial.

But the body of Piet’s brother Alex Ploeg is one of only two of which no trace has been found.

Piet Ploeg told CNN how the family struggled to come to terms with the uncertainty of having no remains to lay to rest.

“I cannot understand very well how it is possible that just two people are vanished … blown away,” he said. “It’s beyond belief, I can’t understand it.”

The bodies of Alex Ploeg’s wife, Edith Ploeg-Cuijpers, and 21-year-old son, Robert, were recovered and the family held a funeral for them in N