‘Who do you sponge off?,’ Prince Philip asks London community workers

Prince Philip is dressed for a production of "Macbeth" while attending school in Scotland in July 1935.
Fox Photos/Hulton Royals Collection/Getty Images
Prince Philip is the youngest of five children and the only son. After his parents' separation in 1930, he was sent to England and raised there by his maternal grandmother and uncle.
Hulton Archive/Getty Images
Prince Philip sits with his fiancee, Princess Elizabeth, in July 1947. He had become a naturalized British citizen and a commoner, using the surname Mountbatten, an English translation of his mother's maiden name. He was also an officer of the British Royal Navy and fought in World War II.