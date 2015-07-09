Breaking News
The Tour de France is a huge event for spectators, who come out to cheer on cyclists moving at high speeds. Legendary war photographer Robert Capa captured the race in 1939.
Robert Capa/Magnum Photos

What the Tour de France looked like 80 years ago

Todd Leopold, CNN

July 5, 2019

In his brief and intense career, Robert Capa became best known for his portraits of war, especially "The Falling Soldier," which was taken during the Spanish Civil War.

But there was more to Capa than just war photography.

In 1939, he was on hand for the Tour de France — then and now cycling's centerpiece event.

This year's Tour runs from July 6 through July 28, and it will attract thousands to its route. That was equally true 80 years ago.

Capa, who was just 25 when he took these pictures, would go on to chronicle World War II, the postwar Soviet Union and the early days of Israel.

He died in 1954 while covering a new war — one in Vietnam, then part of French Indochina. He was 40 years old.

"He left behind a thermos of cognac, a few good suits, a bereaved world, and his pictures, among them some of the greatest recorded moments of modern history," editor John Morris wrote in Capa's obituary.

Even though aspects of the equipment have changed — including synthetic fabrics and carbon-fiber bike frames that didn't exist in the 1930s — the Tour still comes down to muscle and stamina.
A crowd gathers in front of a bicycle shop in Brittany. The Tour de France is less a single race than a series of races — some sprints, others lengthy trips through the countryside.
A radio announcer is seen as a team arrives at a stadium. These days, the race is carried live all over the world, including online streaming.
Though born Andre Friedmann in Budapest, Hungary, Capa lived in Paris in the 1930s, taking his new name there to cover his ethnic heritage. His Tour pictures aren't just a look at a race. They're also a look back in time to a different France, with neatly dressed schoolboys, working-class toilers and the occasional — and presumably unironic — beret.
Nowadays, cyclists are on teams funded by major corporate sponsors. They have doctors, dietitians and other specialists on staff catering to their every need. The situation was a little more austere in the '30s. Here, the cyclists stop for the day to rest, wash and clean up.
Capa's war photography often focused on soldiers, with stark images of the D-Day landing or the ruddy faces of prisoners of war. But when he wasn't at war, he could capture the quiet excitement of villagers, as with this picture of boys discussing the Tour de France.
Photographers like Capa had to find ways to keep up with the Tour cyclists. A favored method was hitching a ride on a motorcycle. Here, Capa shows a press reporter and his motorcycle driver.
Cyclists take a break to put on rain gear as a storm drenches the course. Capa had a particularly sharp eye for capturing quiet moments, even in the midst of chaos. "If your pictures aren't good enough, you aren't close enough," he once said. In 1947, Capa founded Magnum Photos with Henri Cartier-Bresson, David Seymour, George Rodger and William Vandivert.
When the route was changed during the 1939 Tour, Capa was there to show the cyclists carrying their bikes over some brush — and to note the curious eyes of local residents.
Capa often chronicled headline-making events, war being the obvious example. But sometimes timing put him in the crossfire. As a Jew, he left Berlin, where he lived in the early '30s, after the rise of Nazism. During World War II, he was in Naples, Italy, when a series of time bombs went off, destroying the central post office. The Tour was a happier event. Here, he shows locals lining up to get news of the race.
