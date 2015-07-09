MERS Fast Facts

(CNN) Here's some background information about MERS , or Middle East respiratory syndrome.

Researchers don't yet know its exact mode of transmission, but it has spread through close contact with people who are ill. It is thought to spread through respiratory secretions, like coughing. MERS does not spread easily between humans.

Diagnosis/Treatment:

Symptoms include fever, cough, shortness of breath, kidney failure and gastrointestinal issues. Not all those infected are symptomatic.

There is no vaccine and no recommended antiviral treatment.

The mortality rate for reported cases is about one third.

South Korea and China outbreak 2015:

Total confirmed cases: 186

Korea: 185 cases, 36 deaths

China: 1 case, 0 deaths

Timeline:

September 2012 - Health officials confirm the first case of a novel coronavirus (nCoV) in Saudi Arabia.

November 2012 - An investigation into an April outbreak of acute respiratory illness in a Jordanian hospital reveals that two people who died were infected with the novel coronavirus. An additional 13 people had symptoms of the disease.

May 2013 - The novel coronavirus is named Middle East respiratory syndrome coronavirus (MERS-CoV).