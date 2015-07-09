Story highlights Christiane Amanpour says she found her voice as a young reporter covering Bosnian War She says world could no longer ignore what was happening after massacre at Srebrenica She recalls asking Bill Clinton tough question about why the world wasn't stopping genocide

In the spring of 1995, Gen. Rupert Smith, commander of the U.N. Protection Force in Bosnia, began warning that the Bosnian Serbs would soon try to take back zones that had been declared “safe” by the United Nations.

Not many took him seriously.

But slowly the assaults built. And on July 11, 1995, a massacre in Srebrenica would live in infamy. After years of indifference, the world could turn its head no more.

It was the worst atrocity on European soil since World War II, and the numbers are staggering to this day.

More than 7,000 men and boys were slaughtered simply for being Muslim – part of the approximately 100,000 who would be killed during the war, the majority of them Muslim.

Just before the slaughter, Ratko Mladic, the Bosnian Serb military leader, was seen laughing with his soldiers, handing out candy, telling civilians not to worry. It is one of the most chilling pieces of video I’ve ever seen in my life.

It took the slaughter of thousands and thousands of people – a genocide in the heart of Europe – to get the American and European governments to be serious about putting an ultimatum to Slobodan Milosevic, the Serbian leader who used the Bosnian Serbs as his lethal instruments.

An enormous mortar attack on a Sarajevo market a month later was the final trigger. NATO bombed Serbian positions for two weeks. The Serbian forces were unmasked as brutal, but in the end became paper tigers – they quickly surrendered. The Clinton administration tasked the late diplomat Richard Holbrooke with bringing the warring parties to Dayton, Ohio, and negotiate a peace that’s held to this day.

Best and the worst

For me, the war and what I witnessed changed everything. I saw the very best and worst of humanity.

The worst was the Bosnian Serbs, armed and backed by Milosevic, slaughtering civilians – that meant women, little kids, old men.

Let’s not forget that this was a deliberate slaughter of civilians – not a war between two armies. The goal of the Bosnian Serbs was to terrorize and kill and ethnically cleanse these civilians from territory that they wanted to carve out as an ethnically pure statelet for themselves. They even had dreams of joining a greater Serbia.

It was a completely unlevel playing field, right down to the fact that they were perched on the mountains surrounding Sarajevo, shelling and sniping the mostly Muslim residents of Sarajevo, Srebrenica and other besieged cities that nestled in the valleys below. Nothing was off-limits: bread lines, water points, hospitals, schools; even road crossings made you a target.

It was hard to recall that only a decade earlier, the ethnically mixed, sophisticated and liberal city of Sarajevo had been the venue for the 1984 Winter Olympics.