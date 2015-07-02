(CNN) The National School Lunch Program provided low-cost or free lunches to 29.7 million children, and with schools shutting down facing the coronavirus pandemic, parents are scrambling to find ways to feed their hungry kids.

Charitable organizations are working to fill the gap, but they need your help. Here are a few organizations you can support:

No Kid Hungry (Share Our Strength) -- This campaign aims to end childhood hunger in America by connecting children in need with nutritious food and teaching families how to cook healthy budget-friendly meals.