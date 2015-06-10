Martin O'Malley Fast Facts

Breaking News

JOHNSTON, IA - JANUARY 31: Democratic Presidential Candidate Martin O&#39;Malley speaks to potential supporters at a residence on January 31, 2016 in Johnston, Iowa. O&#39;Malley and other candidates are making their final appeals to voters ahead of the Iowa caucus February 1. (Photo by Steve Pope/Getty Images)
JOHNSTON, IA - JANUARY 31: Democratic Presidential Candidate Martin O'Malley speaks to potential supporters at a residence on January 31, 2016 in Johnston, Iowa. O'Malley and other candidates are making their final appeals to voters ahead of the Iowa caucus February 1. (Photo by Steve Pope/Getty Images)

(CNN)Here is a look at the life of former Maryland Governor Martin O'Malley.

Personal:
Birth date: January 18, 1963
Birth place: Washington, DC
Birth name: Martin Joseph O'Malley
    Father: Thomas O'Malley, attorney
    Mother: Barbara (Suelzer) O'Malley, receptionist for Sen. Barbara Mikulski (D-Maryland)
    Marriage: Catherine "Katie" Curran O'Malley (1990-present)
    Children: Grace, Tara, William, Jack
    Education: Catholic University of America, B.A., 1985; University of Maryland School of Law, J.D., 1988
    Religion: Catholic
    Other Facts:
    Longtime guitarist, singer and songwriter. He has been the front man of the Celtic rock band O'Malley's March since 1988.
    Worked on Gary Hart's presidential campaign as a volunteer.
    While mayor of Baltimore and governor of Maryland, O'Malley introduced data-driven government reporting and management programs such as CitiStat, StateStat and BayStat.
    During O'Malley's two terms as governor, Maryland legalized same-sex marriage, passed new gun control laws, increased the minimum wage, repealed the death penalty, decriminalized small amounts of marijuana and provided in-state tuition for some undocumented immigrants.
    David Simon, creator of the Baltimore-based television series "The Wire," has said that the character, Tommy Carcetti, is based partly on O'Malley.
    Timeline:
    1986-1988 -     Serves as state field director for Barbara Mikulski's campaign and later as a legislative fellow after Mikulski is elected to the US Senate.
    1988-1990 - Assistant state's attorney for the city of Baltimore.
    1990 - Unsuccessfully runs for the State Senate. O'Malley loses to incumbent Sen. John Pica in the Democratic primary by 44 votes.
    1991 - Elected to represent Baltimore's 3rd District on the City Council, serves until 1999.
    December 7, 1999-January 17, 2007 - Serves two terms as the mayor of Baltimore.
    November 7, 2006 - Elected governor of Maryland, defeating Republican incumbent Governor Bob Ehrlich.
    January 17, 2007-January 21, 2015 - Serves as the 61st governor of Maryland.
    2010 - Appointed to the first Council of Governors by President Barack Obama. O'Malley is named co-chairman in 2013.
    November 2, 2010 - Re-elected governor, again defeating Bob Ehrlich.
    December 2010-December 2012 - Chairman of the Democratic Governors Association (DGA).
    May 10, 2011 - Signs the Maryland DREAM Act into law, which extends in-state tuition to certain undocumented immigrants. Opponents later collect enough signatures to force a referendum. In November 2012, voters choose to uphold the law.
    March 1, 2012 - Signs into law a bill legalizing same-sex marriage in Maryland. Opponents later collect enough signatures to force a referendum in November, where 51.9% of voters approve gay marriage rights. The law goes into effect in January 2013.
    May 2, 2013 - Signs a bill repealing the death penalty. The legislation goes into effect in October but is not retroactive.
    December 31, 2014 - Announces he will take the state's last four inmates off death row, commuting their sentences to life in prison without parole in one of his final acts as governor.
    May 30, 2015 - Formally announces he is running for president, at Federal Hill Park in Baltimore.
    February 1, 2016 - O'Malley ends his presidential campaign after getting less than 1% of the vote at the Iowa caucuses.
    O&#39;Malley has not been shy about potentially running in 2016, saying about potential competitors Jeb Bush and Hillary Clinton that the presidency is not a &quot;crown&quot; to be passed through families.
    O'Malley has not been shy about potentially running in 2016, saying about potential competitors Jeb Bush and Hillary Clinton that the presidency is not a "crown" to be passed through families.
    In some early 2016 polling, O&#39;Malley is pulling single-digit numbers.
    In some early 2016 polling, O'Malley is pulling single-digit numbers.
    O&#39;Malley speaks during the 2015 Alfred K. Whitehead Legislative Conference and Presidential Forum on March 10.
    O'Malley speaks during the 2015 Alfred K. Whitehead Legislative Conference and Presidential Forum on March 10.
    O&#39;Malley speaks at a Democratic fundraiser at Gibson&#39;s Bookstore and True Brew Cafe on March 6 in Concord, New Hampshire.
    O'Malley speaks at a Democratic fundraiser at Gibson's Bookstore and True Brew Cafe on March 6 in Concord, New Hampshire.
    O&#39;Malley speaks during a ceremony commemorating the bicentennial of the writing of The Star-Spangled Banner at Fort McHenry National Historic Park on September 13, 2014.
    O'Malley speaks during a ceremony commemorating the bicentennial of the writing of The Star-Spangled Banner at Fort McHenry National Historic Park on September 13, 2014.
    O&#39;Malley delivers remarks before Barack Obama takes the stage at a Costco store January 29, 2014 in Lanham, Maryland.
    O'Malley delivers remarks before Barack Obama takes the stage at a Costco store January 29, 2014 in Lanham, Maryland.
    O&#39;Malley addresses a conference commemorating the 10th anniversary of the Center for American Progress on October 24, 2013.
    O'Malley addresses a conference commemorating the 10th anniversary of the Center for American Progress on October 24, 2013.
    O&#39;Malley speaks during the National Clean Energy Summit 6.0 on August 13, 2013 in Las Vegas.
    O'Malley speaks during the National Clean Energy Summit 6.0 on August 13, 2013 in Las Vegas.
    O&#39;Malley and his wife Katie O&#39;Malley arrive for a State Dinner in honor of British Prime Minister David Cameron at the White House on March 14, 2012.
    O'Malley and his wife Katie O'Malley arrive for a State Dinner in honor of British Prime Minister David Cameron at the White House on March 14, 2012.
    O&#39;Malley campaigns for reelection on October 27, 2010, in Frederick, Maryland.
    O'Malley campaigns for reelection on October 27, 2010, in Frederick, Maryland.
