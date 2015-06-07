More bodies recovered from capsized Chinese cruise ship

Story highlights
The Eastern Star capsized Monday night in the Yangtze River
Only 14 survivors have been found
The Eastern Star is upright once again, looking almost normal with its bottom resting on the water and its deck and cabins clear above it.
The Eastern Star overturned Monday night in the Yangtze River.
Of the 456 people on board, 14 survived and 10 remain missing, Xinhua news agency reported.
But rescuers have had no luck since Tuesday, the last time two people were pulled out of the water alive.
Massive cranes lifted the overturned ship and righted it Friday. The ship is upright once again, looking almost normal with its bottom resting on the water and its deck and cabins clear above it.
Meanwhile, rescuers continue their work. After going through the submerged, capsized ship for three days, they’ll now theoretically be able to walk its decks and open spaces.
The rescue and recovery operation involves nearly 150 other ships, 59 machines, 3,400 Chinese troops and 1,700 paramilitary personnel, state news agency Xinhua said.
Many questions remain about what happened to the Eastern Star on Monday night.
Authorities took the captain and the chief engineer into custody, but have revealed little about what they have said other than that a tornado hit the ship.
It’s unclear why the Eastern Star was the only ship on the busy waterway so badly affected by the storm.
In a statement through a lawyer, the ship’s operator, Chongqing Eastern Shipping Corp., apologized to the victims’ loved ones, saying the company is cooperating with investigators.
“I have been in deep pain since the start of the incident,” said Jiang Zhao, a lawyer for Eastern Star’s operator. “I felt extremely sorrowful for all people that perished.”
Journalist Wayne Chang contributed to this report