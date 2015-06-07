More bodies recovered from capsized Chinese cruise ship

By Faith Karimi and Brian Walker, CNN
Updated 11:02 PM EDT, Sun June 7, 2015
Caption:JINGZHOU, CHINA - JUNE 05: (CHINA OUT) Rescuers work to raise the capsized ship Dongfangzhixing in the Yangtze River on June 5, 2015 in Jingzhou, China. Fourteen people have been rescued and 331 are confirmed dead after a passenger ship named Dongfangzhixing (Eastern Star) carrying 458 people sank in the Jianli (Hubei Province) section of the Yangtze River on Monday. (Photo by ChinaFotoPress/ChinaFotoPress via Getty Images)
Story highlights

The Eastern Star capsized Monday night in the Yangtze River

Only 14 survivors have been found

CNN  — 

The Eastern Star is upright once again, looking almost normal with its bottom resting on the water and its deck and cabins clear above it.

The Eastern Star overturned Monday night in the Yangtze River.

Of the 456 people on board, 14 survived and 10 remain missing, Xinhua news agency reported.

But rescuers have had no luck since Tuesday, the last time two people were pulled out of the water alive.

Massive cranes lifted the overturned ship and righted it Friday. The ship is upright once again, looking almost normal with its bottom resting on the water and its deck and cabins clear above it.

Meanwhile, rescuers continue their work. After going through the submerged, capsized ship for three days, they’ll now theoretically be able to walk its decks and open spaces.

The rescue and recovery operation involves nearly 150 other ships, 59 machines, 3,400 Chinese troops and 1,700 paramilitary personnel, state news agency Xinhua said.

Many questions remain about what happened to the Eastern Star on Monday night.

Police carry a body to the shore of the Yangtze River in Nanjing, China, on Tuesday, June 9. The Eastern Star cruise ship sank late Monday, June 1, in stormy weather, with more than 450 passengers and crew on board.
ChinaFotoPress/ChinaFotoPress via Getty Images
Workers clear debris from inside the ship on the Yangtze River on Monday, June 8.
Cheng Min/XINHUA/LANDOV
A worker clears a hallway of the ship on June 8.
Cheng Min/XINHUA/LANDOV
Workers remove debris from the Eastern Star ship on the Yangtze River in China's Hubei province on Sunday, June 7.
The Yomiuri Shimbun via AP Images
Paramilitary police in white overalls wait to recover bodies from the ship after it was righted and lifted by cranes from the Yangtze River in Jianli, China, on Friday, June 5.
Chinatopix Via AP
Rescue workers look at the sunken ship as it is lifted by cranes.
JOHANNES EISELE/AFP/Getty Images
Rescue personnel rest next to empty stretchers on the riverbank on June 5.
JOHANNES EISELE/AFP/Getty Images
Rescue personnel carry the bodies of victims away from the banks of the Yangtze River in Jianli County, China, on Wednesday, June 3.
STR/AFP/Getty Images
Rescue workers attempt to cut into the hull of the overturned ship on June 3.
Xiao Yijiu/Xinhua via AP
Relatives of passengers await news in Jingzhou, China, on June 3.
ChinaFotoPress/ChinaFotoPress via Getty Images
Two women comfort each other on Tuesday, June 2, at a Nanjing, China, hotel, where relatives of passengers trapped in the capsized cruise ship gathered.
Chinatopix/Associated Press
Rescuers search for survivors from the capsized ship in the Yangtze River in Jingzhou on June 2.
ChinaFotoPress/Getty Images
Rescuers work at the site of the overturned passenger ship on China's Yangtze River on June 2.
Xiao Yijiu/XINHUA/LANDOV
A survivor is carried onto the riverbank after being rescued on June 2.
STR/AFP/Getty Images
A man watches rescue efforts on June 2.
Chinatopix Via AP
Rescuers search for survivors on June 2.
ChinaFotoPress/Getty Images
In this still frame from CCTV video, a rescue worker listens for voices from inside as he taps the hull of the capsized vessel.
CCTV
Rescue workers carry a survivor from the hull of the ship on June 2.
Chinatopix Via AP
Relatives of passengers wait for information at a hotel in Nanjing, China, on June 2.
STR/AFP/Getty Images
The body of a victim is brought onto the shore on June 2.
Bai Yu/XINHUA/LANDOV
Rescue workers arrive near the capsized ship on June 2.
Chinatopix Via AP
Relatives of passengers wait in Nanjing on June 2.
STR/AFP/Getty Images
Rescue workers prepare a boat for the search on June 2.
Chen Zhuo/Yangzi River Daily/ChinaFotoPress via Getty Images
Chinese Premier Li Keqiang speaks aboard a plane en route to the ship on June 2.
Ding Lin/Xinhua via AP

Authorities took the captain and the chief engineer into custody, but have revealed little about what they have said other than that a tornado hit the ship.

It’s unclear why the Eastern Star was the only ship on the busy waterway so badly affected by the storm.

In a statement through a lawyer, the ship’s operator, Chongqing Eastern Shipping Corp., apologized to the victims’ loved ones, saying the company is cooperating with investigators.

“I have been in deep pain since the start of the incident,” said Jiang Zhao, a lawyer for Eastern Star’s operator. “I felt extremely sorrowful for all people that perished.”

Capsized ship: What we know

Journalist Wayne Chang contributed to this report