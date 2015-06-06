Yemen peace talks to convene June 14 in Geneva

Story highlights U.N.-sponsored peace talks will be held June 14 in Geneva

Houthi rebels and Yemen's deposed president will participate

Sana, Yemen (CNN) Peace talks on the conflict in Yemen will convene in Geneva on June 14, the U.N. secretary-general's office announced Saturday.

Yemen's deposed ruler, President Abd Rabou Mansour Hadi, will send a delegation, the U.N. statement said.

Hadi's political rivals, the Houthi rebels, also will participate, the President of the Houthi Revolution Council Mohammed AlHouthi told CNN.

The United Nations-sponsored talks were originally slated for May 28 but were postponed to a later date.

Also on Saturday, Saudi Arabia's military says it fired two Patriot missiles in response to the firing of Scud missiles by Yemeni rebels, according to the state-run Saudi news agency SPA.

