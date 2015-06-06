Yemen peace talks to convene June 14 in Geneva

Story highlights
Sana, Yemen (CNN)Peace talks on the conflict in Yemen will convene in Geneva on June 14, the U.N. secretary-general's office announced Saturday.
Yemen's deposed ruler, President Abd Rabou Mansour Hadi, will send a delegation, the U.N. statement said.
Hadi's political rivals, the Houthi rebels, also will participate, the President of the Houthi Revolution Council Mohammed AlHouthi told CNN.
The United Nations-sponsored talks were originally slated for May 28 but were postponed to a later date.
Also on Saturday, Saudi Arabia's military says it fired two Patriot missiles in response to the firing of Scud missiles by Yemeni rebels, according to the state-run Saudi news agency SPA.
At least three Scud missiles were fired Saturday from the Houthi movement's stronghold of Sa'aada in northern Yemen, three senior Houthi commanders told CNN. The Scud's were fired toward the Saudi city of Khamis Mushayt, about 80 miles away from the Yemeni border.
A Saudi-led coalition, allied with the United States, has been carrying out airstrikes against Houthi militias since late March of this year.