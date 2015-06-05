Stricken Chinese cruise ship lifted from Yangtze River; hundreds of bodies recovered

Ivan Watson Madison Park Greg Botelho
By Ivan Watson, Madison Park and Greg Botelho, CNN
Updated 2:59 AM EDT, Sat June 6, 2015
Story highlights

The Eastern Star turns upright after divers tied slings around it and a crane lifted it

Some oil leaked from the ship into the Yangtze River, a government official says

Jianli, China CNN  — 

The Eastern Star is upright once again, looking almost normal with its bottom resting on the water and its deck and cabins clear above it.

The ship’s positioning Friday was a step forward in the dayslong nightmare playing out on a section of the Yangtze River that flows through Hubei province. It means answers should be easier to come by as to why the Eastern Star capsized Monday night and what can be done to prevent similar tragedies in the future.

It also means closure could be coming soon to hundreds of families.

At least 396 bodies had been recovered by Saturday, according to Chinese state media. There are 46 people still unaccounted for.

Of the 456 people on board, 14 survived. But rescuers have had no luck since Tuesday, when a 21-year-old sailor and 65-year-old woman were plucked from the water.

The chances of more miracles have dwindled with each passing day. And the salvage process has begun.

Scores of ships, thousands of soldiers involved

That process involved huge floating cranes that set up alongside the overturned river cruise ship, dropped cables and hooks into the water, rolled the ship upright and raised it to the surface. About 50 divers took part overnight Thursday by tying slings around the 2,200-ton vessel, according to the state-run Xinhua news agency.

State-run CCTV News tweeted pictures of the Eastern Star after this happened Friday. Parts of its top level looked smashed, but the other levels appeared largely intact. By draining the ship, the idea is that it could again float on its own.

Meanwhile, rescuers continue their work. After going through the submerged, capsized ship for three days, they’ll now theoretically be able to walk its decks and open spaces.

The idea is to go cabin by cabin, looking for people who may have, by chance, survived in a cranny inside – and for the many who most certainly did not. It’s all part of a huge operation involving nearly 150 other ships, 59 machines, over 3,400 Chinese troops and 1,700 paramilitary personnel, Xinhua said.

In addition to the human toll, there’s an environmental toll from oil leaked into the Yangtze River, Transport Ministry spokesman Xu Chengguang said.

One man’s heavy grief

Jian was desperate to know what happened to his mother, father, aunt and uncle, who were sailing on the 11-day cruise from Nanjing to Chongqing.

So the man, who asked that his last name not be published, joined dozens of others missing their loved ones in Jianli County to wait for answers. The nation is sharing their grief; for China, the accident is a national tragedy.

But Jian has not been willing to just sit and wait. He found the ship on a map and hired a motorcycle driver to take him to the riverside to get as close to the vessel as possible.

He arrived at a muddy path along the Yangtze.

“When I was slogging through the ankle-high muddy path along the Yangtze River, all of a sudden I remembered a similar path where my dad took me to fish when I was a kid,” he said. “I immediately took my cell phone out, dialed my dad’s number again and again, but there was no answer.”

“I couldn’t see the ship. But I was so close to him. I just wanted to be closer.”

Jian says he accepts the fact that his loved ones have died.

“It was almost a sure thing that nobody was alive,” he said after seeing the waters.

Anger at government

Some family members have been angry with the government for not doing enough to save their loved ones from the river.

china shipwreck families questions watson pkg_00004327.jpg
china shipwreck families questions watson pkg_00004327.jpg
video

Families' despair turns to anger in China

Jian is among those who haven’t been satisfied with the response, but he remains calm.

On Thursday, he joined other family members and locals who gathered in Jianli’s town square for a somber candlelight vigil in honor of the hundreds of people presumed dead.

Family members say they have been giving blood samples to provide the DNA necessary for identifying the bodies pulled from the wreckage.

Angry relatives of passengers make own way to wreck

Support

In the town of Jianli, not far from the stretch of river where the Eastern Star capsized, crowds of children chattered with excitement Friday morning as they tied hundreds of fluttering yellow ribbons to a fence outside their school.

The ribbons are part of a campaign of support for victims of the cruise ship accident.

Nine-year-old Yi Duo Duo wrote on his ribbon, “I wish you come back safe,” before tying it to the fence.

Other residents have put up signs of sympathy outside their homes and businesses.

Questions over cause of disaster

Many questions remain about what happened to the Eastern Star on Monday night.

Authorities have taken the captain and the chief engineer into custody but have revealed little about what they have said, other than that a tornado hit the ship.

Rescue personnel prepare to remove the remains of victims who were travelling on the capsized passenger ship Dongfangzhixing or "Eastern Star" in the Yangtze river at Jianli in China's Hubei province on June 3, 2015. Relatives of more than 400 people missing after a cruise ship capsized on China's Yangtze river were hoping for a "miracle" on June 3, as authorities said they were racing against time to find any survivors. CHINA OUT AFP PHOTOSTR/AFP/Getty Images
Rescue personnel prepare to remove the remains of victims who were travelling on the capsized passenger ship Dongfangzhixing or "Eastern Star" in the Yangtze river at Jianli in China's Hubei province on June 3, 2015. Relatives of more than 400 people missing after a cruise ship capsized on China's Yangtze river were hoping for a "miracle" on June 3, as authorities said they were racing against time to find any survivors. CHINA OUT AFP PHOTOSTR/AFP/Getty Images
AFP/Getty Images
video

We know nothing!: Anger builds over Chinese shipwreck

It’s unclear why the Eastern Star was the only ship on the busy waterway so badly affected by the storm.

Satellite information from a website run by the Chinese Transportation Ministry shows the cruise ship suddenly changing direction a matter of minutes before authorities say it sank.

But what caused the ship to start moving downstream rather than upstream isn’t clear. One possibility is that the change in direction came after the ship was left disabled and drifting by the storm.

Top government officials have demanded an investigation into the cause of the disaster.

Capsized ship: What we know

Police carry a body to the shore of the Yangtze River in Nanjing, China, on Tuesday, June 9. The Eastern Star cruise ship sank late Monday, June 1, in stormy weather, with more than 450 passengers and crew on board.
Police carry a body to the shore of the Yangtze River in Nanjing, China, on Tuesday, June 9. The Eastern Star cruise ship sank late Monday, June 1, in stormy weather, with more than 450 passengers and crew on board.
ChinaFotoPress/ChinaFotoPress via Getty Images
Workers clear debris from inside the ship on the Yangtze River on Monday, June 8.
Workers clear debris from inside the ship on the Yangtze River on Monday, June 8.
Cheng Min/XINHUA/LANDOV
A worker clears a hallway of the ship on June 8.
A worker clears a hallway of the ship on June 8.
Cheng Min/XINHUA/LANDOV
Workers remove debris from the Eastern Star ship on the Yangtze River in China's Hubei province on Sunday, June 7.
Workers remove debris from the Eastern Star ship on the Yangtze River in China's Hubei province on Sunday, June 7.
The Yomiuri Shimbun via AP Images
Paramilitary police in white overalls wait to recover bodies from the ship after it was righted and lifted by cranes from the Yangtze River in Jianli, China, on Friday, June 5.
Paramilitary police in white overalls wait to recover bodies from the ship after it was righted and lifted by cranes from the Yangtze River in Jianli, China, on Friday, June 5.
Chinatopix Via AP
Rescue workers look at the sunken ship as it is lifted by cranes.
Rescue workers look at the sunken ship as it is lifted by cranes.
JOHANNES EISELE/AFP/Getty Images
Rescue personnel rest next to empty stretchers on the riverbank on June 5.
Rescue personnel rest next to empty stretchers on the riverbank on June 5.
JOHANNES EISELE/AFP/Getty Images
Rescue personnel carry the bodies of victims away from the banks of the Yangtze River in Jianli County, China, on Wednesday, June 3.
Rescue personnel carry the bodies of victims away from the banks of the Yangtze River in Jianli County, China, on Wednesday, June 3.
STR/AFP/Getty Images
Rescue workers attempt to cut into the hull of the overturned ship on June 3.
Rescue workers attempt to cut into the hull of the overturned ship on June 3.
Xiao Yijiu/Xinhua via AP
Relatives of passengers await news in Jingzhou, China, on June 3.
Relatives of passengers await news in Jingzhou, China, on June 3.
ChinaFotoPress/ChinaFotoPress via Getty Images
Two women comfort each other on Tuesday, June 2, at a Nanjing, China, hotel, where relatives of passengers trapped in the capsized cruise ship gathered.
Two women comfort each other on Tuesday, June 2, at a Nanjing, China, hotel, where relatives of passengers trapped in the capsized cruise ship gathered.
Chinatopix/Associated Press
Rescuers search for survivors from the capsized ship in the Yangtze River in Jingzhou on June 2.
Rescuers search for survivors from the capsized ship in the Yangtze River in Jingzhou on June 2.
ChinaFotoPress/Getty Images
Rescuers work at the site of the overturned passenger ship on China's Yangtze River on June 2.
Rescuers work at the site of the overturned passenger ship on China's Yangtze River on June 2.
Xiao Yijiu/XINHUA/LANDOV
A survivor is carried onto the riverbank after being rescued on June 2.
A survivor is carried onto the riverbank after being rescued on June 2.
STR/AFP/Getty Images
A man watches rescue efforts on June 2.
A man watches rescue efforts on June 2.
Chinatopix Via AP
Rescuers search for survivors on June 2.
Rescuers search for survivors on June 2.
ChinaFotoPress/Getty Images
In this still frame from CCTV video, a rescue worker listens for voices from inside as he taps the hull of the capsized vessel.
In this still frame from CCTV video, a rescue worker listens for voices from inside as he taps the hull of the capsized vessel.
CCTV
Rescue workers carry a survivor from the hull of the ship on June 2.
Rescue workers carry a survivor from the hull of the ship on June 2.
Chinatopix Via AP
Relatives of passengers wait for information at a hotel in Nanjing, China, on June 2.
Relatives of passengers wait for information at a hotel in Nanjing, China, on June 2.
STR/AFP/Getty Images
The body of a victim is brought onto the shore on June 2.
The body of a victim is brought onto the shore on June 2.
Bai Yu/XINHUA/LANDOV
Rescue workers arrive near the capsized ship on June 2.
Rescue workers arrive near the capsized ship on June 2.
Chinatopix Via AP
Relatives of passengers wait in Nanjing on June 2.
Relatives of passengers wait in Nanjing on June 2.
STR/AFP/Getty Images
Rescue workers prepare a boat for the search on June 2.
Rescue workers prepare a boat for the search on June 2.
Chen Zhuo/Yangzi River Daily/ChinaFotoPress via Getty Images
Chinese Premier Li Keqiang speaks aboard a plane en route to the ship on June 2.
Chinese Premier Li Keqiang speaks aboard a plane en route to the ship on June 2.
Ding Lin/Xinhua via AP

CNN’s Yuli Yang, Shen Lu, Kevin Wang and translator Wayne Chang contributed to this report.