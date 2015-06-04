French Open: Mary Pierce - The darling of Roland Garros
2:01 PM EDT, Thu June 4, 2015
Mary Pierce is the last French tennis player to win a grand slam singles title at Roland Garros.
In 2000, Pierce defeated Spain's Conchita Martinez in the French Open women's final to emulate the 1967 achievement of Francoise Durr.
Pierce also won the French Open doubles title that year with Martina Hingis, who she beat in the semifinals of the singles competition.
Yannick Noah, pictured with Pierce in 2012, is the last Frenchman to win the title at Roland Garros, back in 1983.
Canada-born Pierce, whose mother is French, has battled to fulfill the high expectations of the Parisian crowd. She was beaten in the 1994 French Open final by Arantxa Sanchez-Vicario, at the age of 19.
In the 2005 French Open final, Pierce was thrashed 6-1 6-1 by Justine Henin-Hardenne.
Later that year, Pierce again tasted disappointment at Roland Garros when her adopted nation France was beaten 3-2 by Russia in the final of the Fed Cup, denying her a third title in the team event.
Pierce's sixth and last grand slam final appearance was at the 2005 U.S. Open, where she lost to Belgium's Kim Clijsters.
It was a year of being runner-up for Pierce, who was beaten in the final of the 2005 season-ending WTA championships by compatriot Amelie Mauresmo -- here presented with the trophy by Billie Jean King.
Pierce won her first grand slam title at the 1995 Australian Open, beating Sanchez Vicario in the final. She had just turned 20.
However, she lost to Hingis in the Melbourne final two years later.
She never got past the quarterfinals on her own at Wimbledon, but won the mixed doubles title on the hallowed grass in 2005 with India's Mahesh Bhupathi.
Pierce suffered two serious injuries in 2006 -- the latter in Austria in October would prove to be her last competitive action as a professional.
After knee surgery, Pierce was sidelined for the whole of 2007.
It was a sad ending for one of the most colorful players in the women's game.
She made her top-level debut as a 14-year-old under the watchful eye of her American father Jim (right) and mother Yannick (left) -- who have since divorced.
Jim Pierce was a controversial figure. He was banned from attending his daughter's matches due to his bad behavior -- she successfully filed a restraining order but they were reconciled in later life.
Pierce's serve was one of her major weapons."I worked a lot on it and went through a lot of video analysis, improving my technique, lowering my ball toss, using my legs in a different way," she told CNN's Open Court.
Pierce was also notable for her sartorial sense, inspiring future tennis fashionistas such as Venus Williams.
Williams credits her with helping to revive the tennis dress. "When Nike asked me if I wanted to bring the dress back to tennis I was like 'Yeah!' -- I didn't even hesitate," Pierce told CNN's Open Court.
At 5 foot 10 inches tall, Pierce was equally comfortable in a skirt.
Following her retirement, Pierce has regularly returned to the French Open. Here she is pictured with Beyonce (center) and the singer's rap-mogul husband US rap singer Jay-Z (L) at the 2010 men's final between Rafael Nadal and Robin Soderling.
Still a resident of the United States, Pierce also lives on the island of Mauritius where she works with the church and coaches promising young players.