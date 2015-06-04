Mary Pierce is the last French tennis player to win a grand slam singles title at Roland Garros.
Mary Pierce is the last French tennis player to win a grand slam singles title at Roland Garros.
JACK GUEZ/AFP/Getty Images/file
In 2000, Pierce defeated Spain's Conchita Martinez in the French Open women's final to emulate the 1967 achievement of Francoise Durr.
In 2000, Pierce defeated Spain's Conchita Martinez in the French Open women's final to emulate the 1967 achievement of Francoise Durr.
Stu Forster/ALLSPORT/file
Pierce also won the French Open doubles title that year with Martina Hingis, who she beat in the semifinals of the singles competition.
Pierce also won the French Open doubles title that year with Martina Hingis, who she beat in the semifinals of the singles competition.
Clive Brunskill/ALLSPORT/file
Yannick Noah, pictured with Pierce in 2012, is the last Frenchman to win the title at Roland Garros, back in 1983.
Yannick Noah, pictured with Pierce in 2012, is the last Frenchman to win the title at Roland Garros, back in 1983.
Julian Finney/Getty Images/file
Canada-born Pierce, whose mother is French, has battled to fulfill the high expectations of the Parisian crowd. She was beaten in the 1994 French Open final by Arantxa Sanchez-Vicario, at the age of 19.
Canada-born Pierce, whose mother is French, has battled to fulfill the high expectations of the Parisian crowd. She was beaten in the 1994 French Open final by Arantxa Sanchez-Vicario, at the age of 19.
Getty Images/file
In the 2005 French Open final, Pierce was thrashed 6-1 6-1 by Justine Henin-Hardenne.
In the 2005 French Open final, Pierce was thrashed 6-1 6-1 by Justine Henin-Hardenne.
THOMAS COEX/AFP/Getty Images/file
Later that year, Pierce again tasted disappointment at Roland Garros when her adopted nation France was beaten 3-2 by Russia in the final of the Fed Cup, denying her a third title in the team event.
Later that year, Pierce again tasted disappointment at Roland Garros when her adopted nation France was beaten 3-2 by Russia in the final of the Fed Cup, denying her a third title in the team event.
JACK GUEZ/AFP/Getty Images/file
Pierce's sixth and last grand slam final appearance was at the 2005 U.S. Open, where she lost to Belgium's Kim Clijsters.
Pierce's sixth and last grand slam final appearance was at the 2005 U.S. Open, where she lost to Belgium's Kim Clijsters.
Al Bello/Getty Images/file
It was a year of being runner-up for Pierce, who was beaten in the final of the 2005 season-ending WTA championships by compatriot Amelie Mauresmo -- here presented with the trophy by Billie Jean King.
It was a year of being runner-up for Pierce, who was beaten in the final of the 2005 season-ending WTA championships by compatriot Amelie Mauresmo -- here presented with the trophy by Billie Jean King.
Jeff Gross/Getty Images/file
Pierce won her first grand slam title at the 1995 Australian Open, beating Sanchez Vicario in the final. She had just turned 20.
Pierce won her first grand slam title at the 1995 Australian Open, beating Sanchez Vicario in the final. She had just turned 20.
GREG WOOD/AFP/Getty Images/file
However, she lost to Hingis in the Melbourne final two years later.
However, she lost to Hingis in the Melbourne final two years later.
Clive Brunskill/ALLSPORT/file
She never got past the quarterfinals on her own at Wimbledon, but won the mixed doubles title on the hallowed grass in 2005 with India's Mahesh Bhupathi.
She never got past the quarterfinals on her own at Wimbledon, but won the mixed doubles title on the hallowed grass in 2005 with India's Mahesh Bhupathi.
ODD ANDERSEN/AFP/Getty Images/file
Pierce suffered two serious injuries in 2006 -- the latter in Austria in October would prove to be her last competitive action as a professional.
Pierce suffered two serious injuries in 2006 -- the latter in Austria in October would prove to be her last competitive action as a professional.
JOSCH/AFP/Getty Images/file
After knee surgery, Pierce was sidelined for the whole of 2007.
After knee surgery, Pierce was sidelined for the whole of 2007.
Jeff Gross/Getty Images/file
It was a sad ending for one of the most colorful players in the women's game.
It was a sad ending for one of the most colorful players in the women's game.
KAI-UWE WAERNER/AFP/Getty Images/file
She made her top-level debut as a 14-year-old under the watchful eye of her American father Jim (right) and mother Yannick (left) -- who have since divorced.
She made her top-level debut as a 14-year-old under the watchful eye of her American father Jim (right) and mother Yannick (left) -- who have since divorced.
Ken Levine/ALLSPORT/file
Jim Pierce was a controversial figure. He was banned from attending his daughter's matches due to his bad behavior -- she successfully filed a restraining order but they were reconciled in later life.
Jim Pierce was a controversial figure. He was banned from attending his daughter's matches due to his bad behavior -- she successfully filed a restraining order but they were reconciled in later life.
Ken Levine/ALLSPORT/file
Pierce's serve was one of her major weapons."I worked a lot on it and went through a lot of video analysis, improving my technique, lowering my ball toss, using my legs in a different way," she told CNN's Open Court.
Pierce's serve was one of her major weapons."I worked a lot on it and went through a lot of video analysis, improving my technique, lowering my ball toss, using my legs in a different way," she told CNN's Open Court.
Pierce was also notable for her sartorial sense, inspiring future tennis fashionistas such as Venus Williams.
Pierce was also notable for her sartorial sense, inspiring future tennis fashionistas such as Venus Williams.
JACK GUEZ/AFP/Getty Images/file
Williams credits her with helping to revive the tennis dress. "When Nike asked me if I wanted to bring the dress back to tennis I was like 'Yeah!' -- I didn't even hesitate," Pierce told CNN's Open Court.
Williams credits her with helping to revive the tennis dress. "When Nike asked me if I wanted to bring the dress back to tennis I was like 'Yeah!' -- I didn't even hesitate," Pierce told CNN's Open Court.
Clive Brunskill/ALLSPORT/file
At 5 foot 10 inches tall, Pierce was equally comfortable in a skirt.
At 5 foot 10 inches tall, Pierce was equally comfortable in a skirt.
Clive Brunskill /Allsport/file
Following her retirement, Pierce has regularly returned to the French Open. Here she is pictured with Beyonce (center) and the singer's rap-mogul husband US rap singer Jay-Z (L) at the 2010 men's final between Rafael Nadal and Robin Soderling.
Following her retirement, Pierce has regularly returned to the French Open. Here she is pictured with Beyonce (center) and the singer's rap-mogul husband US rap singer Jay-Z (L) at the 2010 men's final between Rafael Nadal and Robin Soderling.
BERTRAND GUAY/AFP/Getty Images/file
Still a resident of the United States, Pierce also lives on the island of Mauritius where she works with the church and coaches promising young players.
Still a resident of the United States, Pierce also lives on the island of Mauritius where she works with the church and coaches promising young players.
BERTRAND GUAY/AFP/Getty Images/file