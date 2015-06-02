CNN —

Chinese tennis star Li Na has given birth to a baby girl.

The child, named Alisa, was born at 2:25 a.m on Wednesday, according to a tweet from her management company IMG Tennis.

“Welcome to the world, baby Alisa!” the company tweeted, with a photo of a beaming Li holding her baby, with her smiling husband and former tennis coach, Dennis.

The child is the couple’s first.

Li, Asia’s only grand slam champion, announced she was expecting in January.

Li retired from competitive tennis last year due to a nagging knee injury.

She won the French (2011) and the Australian Open (2014) to become the highest ranked Asian player the world has ever seen, peaking at No. 2 in the world.

Li posted an image of Alisa’s footprint to her followers on Chinese microblogging site Weibo, which was picked up by state media.