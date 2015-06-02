Mats Wilander: From jumped-up junior to French master
Published
7:18 AM EDT, Tue June 2, 2015
Quelle surprise! Swedish tennis star Mats Wilander announced himself on the tennis stage with an all-or-nothing debut in the French Open in 1982.
JOEL ROBINE/AFP/Getty Images
Wilander was just 17-years-old when he won the clay court crown at Roland Garros stadium in Paris, beating Argentine great Guillermo Vilas. "When you're younger, you just do your thing," says Wilander of his shock win.
JOEL ROBINE/AFP/Getty Images
Wilander (left) narrowly lost the French Open title to local hero Yannick Noah (right) in 1983 but he would go on to win two more titles at Roland Garros in 1985 and 1988.
STF/AFP/Getty Images
"It was a slight over-achievement," Wilander says of his stunning 1988 season. He won three grand slam titles, including beating Henri LeConte to the French Open title in straight sets.
AFP/AFP/Getty Images
Wilander can count himself as the middle man in a generation of Swedish tennis greats along with Bjorn Borg (centre) and Stefan Edberg (right). Wilander says he copied Borg's style. "His game was never missing, never getting tired, never showing emotion," he explains.
Matthew Stockman/Getty Images
Wilander earned nearly $8m in prize money before hanging up his racquet and turning to coaching. The Idaho resident now travels round the U.S. with his "Wilander on Wheels" coaching clinics.
JUAN MABROMATA/AFP/Getty Imagesg
Wilander and his former rival Pat Cash still have a giggle doubling up on the exhibition circuit. Cash says of Wilander: "Mats' strength was to push you back further behind the baseline."
Nick Laham/Getty Images
"Rafael Nadal is obviously the greatest clay court player of all time," says Wilander of the Spanish nine-time French Open champion, seen together in 2005. "Rafa's record at the French is amazing."