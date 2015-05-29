Defending champion Maria Sharapova reached the fourth round at the French Open by beating former finalist Sam Stosur in straight sets.
When they met last year at Roland Garros, Stosur led by a set and break. But Friday Sharapova won 6-3 6-4.
Roger Federer, the men's second seed, won in straight sets for the third consecutive round. He downed Damir Dzumhur.
No wonder she's smiling. The draw has opened up nicely for Ana Ivanovic and she was the first women's player to book a spot in the fourth round.
The French still have hopes in both the men's and women's draws. Alize Cornet, pictured, ousted Mirjana Lucic-Baroni. The latter had upset Simona Halep in the second round.
Gilles Simon, like Cornet no stranger to long matches, beat fellow Frenchman Nicolas Mahut in five sets.
The last Frenchman to win the tournament was Yannick Noah in 1983. Like Simon, Richard Gasquet is still in contention to emulate Noah, finishing off Carlos Berlocq in a fifth set after darkness halted play Thursday.
Garbine Muguruza upset Serena Williams at the French Open last year and pulled off another good win Friday, defeating 11th seed Angelique Kerber.
Stan Wawrinka, the 2014 Australian Open champion, sits in Federer's half of the draw. He owns a stunning one-handed backhand, which a ball kid saw up close.
