Bad racket! That's what Serena Williams was probably saying at one stage Thursday at Roland Garros.
But the world No. 1 rallied to beat Germany's Anna-Lena Friedsam 5-7 6-3 6-3 to reach the third round.
Williams' buddy, Caroline Wozniacki, became the third high-profile women's seed to fall in as many days.
Wozniacki, last year's U.S. Open finalist and a former No. 1, lost to Julia Goerges in straight sets. She joined Simona Halep and Eugenie Bouchard on the sidelines.
Goerges, once a top prospect, improved to 4-4 against Wozniacki.
In a battle of French Open champions near the end of their careers, Francesca Schiavone, pictured, outlasted Svetlana Kuznetsova in nearly four hours. Schiavone took the third set 10-8.
Nine-time men's champion Rafael Nadal looked sharp in dispatching Nicolas Almagro in straight sets. He hit 31 winners and committed only 16 unforced errors.
Nadal is on a collision course with world No. 1 Novak Djokovic in the quarterfinals. Djokovic won in straight sets, too, but the big news from his match was the Serb taking a medical timeout for a leg problem.
Andy Murray became the first member of the Big Four to drop a set. But the Scot cruised in the final set to prevail 6-2 4-6 6-4 6-1 against Joao Sousa.
Murray is still undefeated since getting married to Kim Sears in April.
