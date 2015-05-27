Breaking News

Bernie Sanders Fast Facts

CNN Library

Updated 12:37 PM ET, Sun May 27, 2018

(CNN)Here is a look at the life of US Senator Bernie Sanders, an Independent from Vermont and 2016 presidential candidate.

Personal:
Birth date: September 8, 1941
Birth place: Brooklyn, New York
Birth name: Bernard Sanders
    Father: Eli Sanders, a paint salesman
    Mother: Dorothy (Glassberg) Sanders
    Marriages: Jane (O'Meara) Sanders (1988-present); Deborah (Shiling) Messing (married and divorced in the 1960s)
    Children: With Susan Mott: Levi; stepchildren with Jane (O'Meara) Sanders: Heather, Carina, David
    Education: Attended Brooklyn College, 1959-1960; University of Chicago, B.A. in political science, 1964
    Religion: Jewish, though tells the Washington Post he is "not actively involved with organized religion"
    Other Facts:
    Although Independent in the US Senate, Sanders ran for the Democratic presidential nomination in 2016.
    His father's family died in the Holocaust.
    During the 1960s, he spent half a year on a kibbutz in Israel.
    Was a member of the Young People's Socialist League while at the University of Chicago.
    When Mayor of Burlington, Vermont, was the inspiration for the Progressive Coalition (now the Vermont Progressive Party).
    The longest serving independent member of Congress in American history.
    He applied for conscientious objector status during the Vietnam War.
    Timeline:
    August 28, 1963 -     Attends the March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom.
    1972, 1976, 1986 - Unsuccessful bids for governor of Vermont.
    1972, 1974 - Unsuccessful bids for the US Senate.
    1981 - Wins the race for mayor of Burlington, Vermont, by 10 votes, running as an independent.
    1981-1989 - Mayor of Burlington for four terms.
    1988 - Unsuccessful bid for the US House of Representatives.
    1990 - Wins a seat on the US House of Representatives by 16% of the vote.
    1991-2007 - Serves eight terms in the US House of Representatives.
    1991 - Co-founds the Congressional Progressive Caucus.
    2006 - Wins a seat on the US Senate with 65% of the vote.
    January 4, 2007-present - Serves in the US Senate.
    December 10, 2010 - Holds a filibuster for more than eight hours against the reinstatement of tax cuts formulated during the administration of President George W. Bush. The speech is published in book form in 2011 as "The Speech: A Historic Filibuster on Corporate Greed and the Decline of Our Middle Class."
    2012 - Wins re-election for a second term in the US Senate. Receives 71% of the vote.
    2013-2015 - Serves as chairman of the Senate Committee on Veterans' Affairs.
    April 30, 2015 - Announces his run for the Democratic presidential nomination in an email to supporters and media.
    May 1, 2015 - Sanders' campaign raises more than $1.5 million in its first 24 hours.
    January 17, 2016 - Sanders unveils his $1.38 trillion per year "Medicare-for-all" health care plan.
    February 9, 2016 - Sanders wins the New Hampshire primary, claiming victory with 60% of the vote. He's the first Jewish politician to win a presidential nominating contest.
    July 12, 2016 - Endorses Hillary Clinton for president.
    August 21, 2017 - Sanders pens a commentary article in Fortune magazine outlining his health care proposal "Medicare-for-all."
    November 28, 2017 - Is nominated, along with actor Mark Ruffalo, for a Grammy in the Spoken Word category for their album "Our Revolution: A Future to Believe In."
    February 26, 2018 - Sanders' son Levi Sanders announces he is running for Congress in New Hampshire.
    May 21, 2018 - Announces he will seek re-election this year.
    U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders, an independent from Vermont, is the longest-serving independent in the history of Congress.
    U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders, an independent from Vermont, is the longest-serving independent in the history of Congress.
    Sanders, right, leads a sit-in organized by the Congress of Racial Equality in 1962. The demonstration was staged to oppose housing segregation at the University of Chicago. It was Chicago&#39;s first civil rights sit-in.
    Sanders, right, leads a sit-in organized by the Congress of Racial Equality in 1962. The demonstration was staged to oppose housing segregation at the University of Chicago. It was Chicago's first civil rights sit-in.
    Sanders takes the oath of office to become the mayor of Burlington, Vermont, in 1981. He ran as an independent and won the race by 10 votes.
    Sanders takes the oath of office to become the mayor of Burlington, Vermont, in 1981. He ran as an independent and won the race by 10 votes.
    Sanders, right, tosses a baseball before a minor-league game in Vermont in 1984. U.S. Sen. Patrick Leahy, center, was also on hand.
    Sanders, right, tosses a baseball before a minor-league game in Vermont in 1984. U.S. Sen. Patrick Leahy, center, was also on hand.
    In 1987, Sanders and a group of Vermont musicians recorded a spoken-word folk album. &quot;We Shall Overcome&quot; was first released as a cassette that sold about 600 copies. When Sanders entered the U.S. presidential race in 2015, &lt;a href=&quot;http://money.cnn.com/2016/02/05/media/bernie-sanders-folk-album-we-shall-overcome/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;the album surged in online sales.&lt;/a&gt; But at a CNN town hall, Sanders said, &quot;It&#39;s the worst album ever recorded.&quot;
    In 1987, Sanders and a group of Vermont musicians recorded a spoken-word folk album. "We Shall Overcome" was first released as a cassette that sold about 600 copies. When Sanders entered the U.S. presidential race in 2015, the album surged in online sales. But at a CNN town hall, Sanders said, "It's the worst album ever recorded."
    Sanders reads mail at his campaign office in Burlington in 1990. He was running for the U.S. House of Representatives after an unsuccessful bid in 1988.
    Sanders reads mail at his campaign office in Burlington in 1990. He was running for the U.S. House of Representatives after an unsuccessful bid in 1988.
    In 1990, Sanders defeated U.S. Rep. Peter Smith in the race for Vermont&#39;s lone House seat. He won by 16 percentage points.
    In 1990, Sanders defeated U.S. Rep. Peter Smith in the race for Vermont's lone House seat. He won by 16 percentage points.
    Sanders sits next to President Bill Clinton in 1993 before the Congressional Progressive Caucus held a meeting at the White House. Sanders co-founded the caucus in 1991 and served as its first chairman.
    Sanders sits next to President Bill Clinton in 1993 before the Congressional Progressive Caucus held a meeting at the White House. Sanders co-founded the caucus in 1991 and served as its first chairman.
    Barack Obama, then a U.S. senator, endorses Sanders&#39; Senate bid at a rally in Burlington in 2006.
    Barack Obama, then a U.S. senator, endorses Sanders' Senate bid at a rally in Burlington in 2006.
    Sanders takes part in a swearing-in ceremony at the U.S. Capitol in January 2007. He won his Senate seat with 65% of the vote.
    Sanders takes part in a swearing-in ceremony at the U.S. Capitol in January 2007. He won his Senate seat with 65% of the vote.
    Sanders chats with Dr. John Matthew, director of The Health Center in Plainfield, Vermont, in May 2007. Sanders was in Plainfield to celebrate a new source of federal funding for The Health Center.
    Sanders chats with Dr. John Matthew, director of The Health Center in Plainfield, Vermont, in May 2007. Sanders was in Plainfield to celebrate a new source of federal funding for The Health Center.
    Sanders speaks to reporters in 2010 about the Obama administration&#39;s push to extend Bush-era tax cuts. Three days later, Sanders held a filibuster against the reinstatement of the tax cuts. His speech, which lasted more than eight hours, was published in book form in 2011. It is called &quot;The Speech: A Historic Filibuster on Corporate Greed and the Decline of Our Middle Class.&quot;
    Sanders speaks to reporters in 2010 about the Obama administration's push to extend Bush-era tax cuts. Three days later, Sanders held a filibuster against the reinstatement of the tax cuts. His speech, which lasted more than eight hours, was published in book form in 2011. It is called "The Speech: A Historic Filibuster on Corporate Greed and the Decline of Our Middle Class."
    Sanders and U.S. Rep. Jeff Miller, chairman of the House Committee on Veterans&#39; Affairs, walk to a news conference on Capitol Hill in 2014. Sanders was chairman of the Senate Committee on Veterans&#39; Affairs.
    Sanders and U.S. Rep. Jeff Miller, chairman of the House Committee on Veterans' Affairs, walk to a news conference on Capitol Hill in 2014. Sanders was chairman of the Senate Committee on Veterans' Affairs.
    In March 2015, Sanders speaks in front of letters and petitions asking Congress to reject proposed cuts to Social Security and Medicare.
    In March 2015, Sanders speaks in front of letters and petitions asking Congress to reject proposed cuts to Social Security and Medicare.
    In July 2015, two months after announcing he would be seeking the Democratic Party&#39;s nomination for President, Sanders &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2015/07/01/politics/bernie-sanders-crowds-wisconsin-2016/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;spoke to nearly 10,000 supporters&lt;/a&gt; in Madison, Wisconsin. &quot;Tonight we have made a little bit of history,&quot; he said. &quot;You may know that some 25 candidates are running for President of the United States, but tonight we have more people at a meeting for a candidate for President of the United States than any other candidate has.&quot;
    In July 2015, two months after announcing he would be seeking the Democratic Party's nomination for President, Sanders spoke to nearly 10,000 supporters in Madison, Wisconsin. "Tonight we have made a little bit of history," he said. "You may know that some 25 candidates are running for President of the United States, but tonight we have more people at a meeting for a candidate for President of the United States than any other candidate has."
    Seconds after Sanders took the stage for a campaign rally in August 2015, a dozen protesters from Seattle&#39;s Black Lives Matter chapter &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2015/08/08/politics/bernie-sanders-black-lives-matter-protesters/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;jumped barricades and grabbed the microphone&lt;/a&gt; from the senator. Holding a banner that said &quot;Smash Racism,&quot; two of the protesters -- Marissa Johnson, left, and Mara Jacqueline Willaford -- began to address the crowd.
    Seconds after Sanders took the stage for a campaign rally in August 2015, a dozen protesters from Seattle's Black Lives Matter chapter jumped barricades and grabbed the microphone from the senator. Holding a banner that said "Smash Racism," two of the protesters -- Marissa Johnson, left, and Mara Jacqueline Willaford -- began to address the crowd.
    &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2015/10/13/politics/gallery/democratic-debate-las-vegas/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Sanders shakes hands with Hillary Clinton&lt;/a&gt; at a Democratic debate in Las Vegas on October 13. The hand shake came after Sanders&#39; take on &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2015/09/03/politics/hillary-clinton-email-controversy-explained-2016/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;the Clinton email scandal.&lt;/a&gt; &quot;Let me say something that may not be great politics, but the secretary is right -- and that is that the American people are sick and tired of hearing about the damn emails,&quot; Sanders said. &quot;Enough of the emails, let&#39;s talk about the real issues facing the United States of America.&quot;
    Sanders shakes hands with Hillary Clinton at a Democratic debate in Las Vegas on October 13. The hand shake came after Sanders' take on the Clinton email scandal. "Let me say something that may not be great politics, but the secretary is right -- and that is that the American people are sick and tired of hearing about the damn emails," Sanders said. "Enough of the emails, let's talk about the real issues facing the United States of America."
    Sanders embraces Remaz Abdelgader, a Muslim student, during an October 2015 event at George Mason University in Fairfax, Virginia. Asked what he would do about Islamophobia in the United States, Sanders said he was determined to fight racism and &quot;build a nation in which we all stand together as one people.&quot;
    Sanders embraces Remaz Abdelgader, a Muslim student, during an October 2015 event at George Mason University in Fairfax, Virginia. Asked what he would do about Islamophobia in the United States, Sanders said he was determined to fight racism and "build a nation in which we all stand together as one people."
    Sanders waves while walking in a Veterans Day parade in Lebanon, New Hampshire, in November 2015.
    Sanders waves while walking in a Veterans Day parade in Lebanon, New Hampshire, in November 2015.
    Sanders sits with Killer Mike at the Busy Bee Cafe in Atlanta in November 2015. That evening, the rapper and activist &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2015/11/24/politics/bernie-sanders-killer-mike/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;introduced Sanders at a campaign event&lt;/a&gt; in the city. &quot;I&#39;m talking about a revolutionary,&quot; Killer Mike told supporters. &quot;In my heart of hearts, I truly believe that Sen. Bernie Sanders is the right man to lead this country.&quot;
    Sanders sits with Killer Mike at the Busy Bee Cafe in Atlanta in November 2015. That evening, the rapper and activist introduced Sanders at a campaign event in the city. "I'm talking about a revolutionary," Killer Mike told supporters. "In my heart of hearts, I truly believe that Sen. Bernie Sanders is the right man to lead this country."
    Comedian Larry David and Sanders &lt;a href=&quot;http://money.cnn.com/2016/02/07/media/bernie-sanders-larry-david-saturday-night-lvie/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;appear together on &quot;Saturday Night Live&quot;&lt;/a&gt; on February 6. David has taken the role of Sanders in a series of sketches throughout the campaign season.
    Comedian Larry David and Sanders appear together on "Saturday Night Live" on February 6. David has taken the role of Sanders in a series of sketches throughout the campaign season.
    Sanders and his wife, Jane, wave to the crowd during a primary night rally in Concord, New Hampshire, on February 9. Sanders defeated Clinton in the New Hampshire primary with 60% of the vote, becoming &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/02/04/politics/bernie-sanders-jewish-new-hampshire-primary/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;the first Jewish candidate to win a presidential primary.&lt;/a&gt;
    Sanders and his wife, Jane, wave to the crowd during a primary night rally in Concord, New Hampshire, on February 9. Sanders defeated Clinton in the New Hampshire primary with 60% of the vote, becoming the first Jewish candidate to win a presidential primary.
    Sanders speaks at a campaign rally in Ann Arbor, Michigan, on March 7. Sanders &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/03/08/politics/primary-results-highlights/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;won the state&#39;s primary&lt;/a&gt; the next day, an upset that delivered a sharp blow to Clinton&#39;s hopes of quickly securing the nomination.
    Sanders speaks at a campaign rally in Ann Arbor, Michigan, on March 7. Sanders won the state's primary the next day, an upset that delivered a sharp blow to Clinton's hopes of quickly securing the nomination.
    Sanders speaks at a campaign event in New York&#39;s Washington Square Park on April 13.
    Sanders speaks at a campaign event in New York's Washington Square Park on April 13.
    Sanders speaks at a rally in Santa Monica, California, on June 7. He pledged to stay in the Democratic race even though Hillary Clinton secured the delegates she needed to become the presumptive nominee.
    Sanders speaks at a rally in Santa Monica, California, on June 7. He pledged to stay in the Democratic race even though Hillary Clinton secured the delegates she needed to become the presumptive nominee.
    Sanders &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/07/11/politics/hillary-clinton-bernie-sanders/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;endorses&lt;/a&gt; Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton at a rally in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, on July 12.
    Sanders endorses Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton at a rally in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, on July 12.
    Sanders &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/07/25/politics/bernie-sanders-democratic-national-convention-speech/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;addresses delegates&lt;/a&gt; on the first day of the Democratic National Convention in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, on July 25.
    Sanders addresses delegates on the first day of the Democratic National Convention in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, on July 25.
    Sanders &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/videos/politics/2017/01/05/bernie-sanders-trump-tweet-poster-senate-sot.cnn&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;brings a giant printout of one of Donald Trump&#39;s tweets&lt;/a&gt;, in which the President-elect promised not to cut Social Security, Medicare and Medicaid, to a debate at the Senate in Washington on January 4.
    Sanders brings a giant printout of one of Donald Trump's tweets, in which the President-elect promised not to cut Social Security, Medicare and Medicaid, to a debate at the Senate in Washington on January 4.
