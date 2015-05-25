Defending champion Maria Sharapova took to the court Monday against two-time French Open quarterfinalist Kaia Kanepi.
Sharapova was stretched in the second set but broke in the last game to defeat Kanepi 6-2 6-4. But she was booed when she refused to do an on-court interview. Sharapova said she wasn't feeling well.
Carla Suarez Navarro entered the French Open fourth in the calendar-year standings. Clay is also her preferred surface. The dark horse began by dropping a mere four games against tricky Romanian Monica Niculescu.
Tomas Berdych, a former French Open semifinalist, received a favorable draw when he was placed in the bottom half. The Czech beat a Japanese qualifier in straight sets.
Don't let that expression fool you. Alize Cornet won her match against Roberta Vinci. Cornet, who owns winning streaks over Serena Williams and Simona Halep, is bidding to become the first French winner at Roland Garros since 2000.
In 1989, a 17-year-old American -- Michael Chang -- won the French Open. Frances Tiafoe, 17, was the youngest man in the singles draw this year in Paris but Chang's countryman fell in straight sets to Martin Klizan.
Enigmatic Italian Fabio Fognini, who has clashed with fans in Paris before, won through in straight sets. Fognini is dangerous on clay, having beaten the likes of Rafael Nadal and Andy Murray.
But Agnieszka Radwanska's slump continues. The Pole, a former Wimbledon finalist, lost to Germany's Annika Beck. Beck, ranked 83rd, had lost six in a row and was 1-10 in her last 11 matches.
World No. 1 Novak Djokovic and nine-time champion Rafael Nadal begin their campaigns Tuesday.