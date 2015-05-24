French Open 2015: Roger Federer furious after boy’s selfie attempt

Gary Morley
By Gary Morley, CNN
Updated 11:36 AM EDT, Mon May 25, 2015
Roger Federer was furious after a fan followed him onto the court and tried to get photos after his opening match of the 2015 French Open.
Julian Finney/Getty Images
The boy persistently tried to get a "selfie" with the tennis superstar, despite the presence of security.
David Vincent/AP
Federer held a press conference Sunday criticizing security at Roland Garros, and recalled the 2009 incident when a fan interrupted his French Open final against Robin Soderling.
BERTRAND GUAY/AFP/Getty Images/file
The spectator, wearing Swiss regalia, leaped the net to get near Federer in that final.
LIONEL BONAVENTURE/AFP/Getty Images
He was finally caught by security staff and Federer went on to beat Soderling for his first -- and only -- grand slam success on clay.
PATRICK KOVARIK/AFP/Getty Images/file
There was also a protest before the 2013 French Open men's final, as a man ran onto center court with a lit flare.
Matthew Stockman/Getty Images/file
Rafael Nadal looks on as security guards restrain the protester. The Spaniard went on to beat David Ferrer in that 2013 final.
Matthew Stockman/Getty Images/file
At the 2005 French Open, a protester jumped over the center court net during the quarterfinal match between Mary Pierce and Lindsay Davenport.
Michael Steele/Getty Images/file
The 2015 Australian Open men's final was held up for several minutes by protesters. Here security staff surround Andy Murray, who was beaten in the final by Novak Djokovic.
Clive Brunskill/Getty Images/file
At Wimbledon in 2006, Federer's center-court match against Croatia's Mario Ancic was interrupted by a protester.
LINDSEY PARNABY/AFP/Getty Images/file
The most infamous court invasion was in 1993, when women's No. 1 Monica Seles was stabbed by a fan of her rival Steffi Graf. Seles retired from playing for two years and could not repeat her previous success when she returned.
PA/AFP/Getty Images
CNN  — 

From world leaders to celebrities of all degrees of fame, taking a selfie with fans has become an accepted part of life.

But tennis great Roger Federer felt an unacceptable line was crossed Sunday when a spectator invaded center court at the French Open to try to get a snap with the 17-time grand slam winner.

The boy – reportedly a teenager – got close enough to Federer to put his arms around his shoulders as he was walking off the playing arena.

It raised fears over security in a city where just a few months ago terrorists killed 11 people in the offices of satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo.

The incident also brought back memories of the 1993 attack on former women’s No. 1 Monica Seles, who quit playing for two years after being stabbed during a tournament in Germany.

“I’m not happy about it – obviously not for one second am I happy about it,” Federer told reporters after winning his opening match on day one at Roland Garros.

“It happened yesterday in the practice, too. It’s just a kid, but then three more kids came.

“And today on center court where you would think this is a place where nobody can come on, he just wanders on and nothing happens.”

For Federer, it brought back memories of 2009 when a fan in Swiss colors tried to put a flag on his head during the French Open final against Robin Soderling – which he won for his only grand slam triumph on clay.

“I definitely think something needs to happen quickly,” said the 33-year-old.

“Normally I only speak on behalf of myself, but in this situation I think I can speak on behalf of all the players, that where you do your job, that’s where you want to feel safe.

“And so clearly I’m not happy about it. But nothing happened, so I’m relieved. But clearly it wasn’t a nice situation to be in.”

Federer said tournament director Gilbert Ysern had apologized to him, but the Swiss was still concerned that no proper action will be taken to tighten security.

“First, it should never happen,” Federer said. “I’m not just speaking about Roland Garros, but now that we are playing Roland Garros, there are so many players, so many fans, so much focus by the media on Roland Garros, that people should react much more quickly.

“That’s true as well for the other tournaments. I think it’s essential. I think that in terms of safety, they should be well-educated. They should know what they do.

“It’s not just being there, standing there on the courts wearing a nice tie and suit. It’s not that funny and I hope there is going to be a reaction from the tournament.

“They apologized, and I must say that I appreciated this, but I’d like to see what’s going to happen next.”

There was also a court invasion at Roland Garros before the 2013 final between Rafael Nadal and David Ferrer, when a protester ran on with a flare before being wrestled to the ground by security.

Ysern held a press conference after Sunday’s incident, and insisted security had been tightened after the Charlie Hebdo attacks.

“It’s not the end of the world but it was embarrassing, and we are collectively responsible as organizers,” said Ysern, who acknowledged that Federer was “p*ssed off” and “has good grounds for being unhappy.”

“We made a mistake and it won’t happen again,” he added. “There is no reason for us to change security procedures. It was just a lack of judgment.

“The court is clearly forbidden for (fans) to go on, and, well, they have to respect that. Of course, contrary to what happened this afternoon, we will enforce that rule more severely from today on and make sure it doesn’t happen again.”

Ysern also had to apologize for a story published on the tournament’s official website about the private life of Federer’s compatriot Stanislas Wawrinka, who has split up with his wife.

It was removed after the 2014 Australian Open champion complained – he later told reporters it was a “completely stupid article.”

Federer had made a confident start to his French Open campaign before the boy – who Ysern said has been banned from the rest of the tournament – came on to the Phillippe Chatrier court and persistently tried to get a photo.

He triumphed 6-3 6-3 6-4 against Alejandro Falla, who made it into the main draw as a lucky loser from qualifying.

The Colombian famously took a 2-0 lead against Federer in the first round at Wimbledon in 2010 before losing in five sets, but this time the second seed comfortably prevailed to set up a clash with Spain’s Marcel Granollers in what is his 62nd consecutive grand slam tournament appearance.

There were no major upsets on the opening day of the tennis season’s second grand slam.

Japan’s Kei Nishikori and Wawrinka were the only other top-10 men in action, and both progressed in straight sets.

Croatia’s No. 25 Ivo Karlovic was the only male seed to fall, losing to veteran Cypriot Marcos Baghdatis.

In the women’s draw, world No. 3 Simon Halep beat Russia’s Evgeniya Rodina 7-5 6-4. Last year’s runner-up will next face veteran Mirjana Lucic-Baroni – who beat the Romanian at last year’s U.S. Open.

The 33-year-old, whose first Roland Garros appearance was back in 1999, defeated young American Lauren Davis in three sets.

Former world No. 1 Ana Ivanovic, the 2008 champion, lost the opening set against Kazakhstan’s Yaroslava Shvedova before battling back to earn a second-round match against Japan’s Misaki Doi.

