Roger Federer furious after boy’s selfie invasion at Roland Garros
Updated
2:11 PM EDT, Tue May 26, 2015
Roger Federer was furious after a fan followed him onto the court and tried to get photos after his opening match of the 2015 French Open.
Julian Finney/Getty Images
The boy persistently tried to get a "selfie" with the tennis superstar, despite the presence of security.
David Vincent/AP
Federer held a press conference Sunday criticizing security at Roland Garros, and recalled the 2009 incident when a fan interrupted his French Open final against Robin Soderling.
BERTRAND GUAY/AFP/Getty Images/file
The spectator, wearing Swiss regalia, leaped the net to get near Federer in that final.
He was finally caught by security staff and Federer went on to beat Soderling for his first -- and only -- grand slam success on clay.
PATRICK KOVARIK/AFP/Getty Images/file
There was also a protest before the 2013 French Open men's final, as a man ran onto center court with a lit flare.
Matthew Stockman/Getty Images/file
Rafael Nadal looks on as security guards restrain the protester. The Spaniard went on to beat David Ferrer in that 2013 final.
Matthew Stockman/Getty Images/file
At the 2005 French Open, a protester jumped over the center court net during the quarterfinal match between Mary Pierce and Lindsay Davenport.
Michael Steele/Getty Images/file
The 2015 Australian Open men's final was held up for several minutes by protesters. Here security staff surround Andy Murray, who was beaten in the final by Novak Djokovic.
Clive Brunskill/Getty Images/file
At Wimbledon in 2006, Federer's center-court match against Croatia's Mario Ancic was interrupted by a protester.
LINDSEY PARNABY/AFP/Getty Images/file
The most infamous court invasion was in 1993, when women's No. 1 Monica Seles was stabbed by a fan of her rival Steffi Graf. Seles retired from playing for two years and could not repeat her previous success when she returned.