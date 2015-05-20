Best in the business —
In recent years, Serena Williams has been the undisputed force in women's tennis. The American has won an incredible 19 grand slam titles and is looking to triumph at the French Open for a third time. But what is it that sets Serena apart from her rivals?
Ahead of this year's French Open in Paris, CNN sat down with Patrick Mouratoglou -- who began coaching Williams in 2012. Their trophy tally since teaming up includes a Wimbledon title, an Olympic gold medal, three U.S. Open titles, a Roland Garros title and an Australian crown, lifting her back up to the pinnacle of the women's game
Mouratoglou outlines the five main reasons for her dominance of the game.